Cowboys Duke Thomas, Anthony Hitchens leave game with injuries

Cowboys cornerback Duke Thomas and linebacker Anthony Hitchens left Saturday’s game with injuries.
Thomas left early in the second quarter Saturday night with a left knee injury. Hitchens left just before halftime with what appeared to be a right knee injury.
Cowboys’ sideline reporter Kristi Scales reported that Thomas was getting X-rays on the knee during the second quarter.
Hitchens has been the starting middle linebacker during camp. A serious injury could open up a spot for Jaylon Smith.
Thomas, a graduate of the University of Texas, is trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent.
He’s had a strong camp in a young secondary that has battled injury issues. Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie didn’t play in Saturday’s game because of hamstring injuries.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
