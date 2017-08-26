Cowboys defensive back Duke Thomas left Saturday’s game against the Raiders with a left knee injury in the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Duke Thomas, Anthony Hitchens leave game with injuries

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 26, 2017 8:19 PM

ARLINGTON

Cowboys cornerback Duke Thomas and linebacker Anthony Hitchens left Saturday’s game with injuries.

Thomas left early in the second quarter Saturday night with a left knee injury. Hitchens left just before halftime with what appeared to be a right knee injury.

Cowboys’ sideline reporter Kristi Scales reported that Thomas was getting X-rays on the knee during the second quarter.

Hitchens has been the starting middle linebacker during camp. A serious injury could open up a spot for Jaylon Smith.

Thomas, a graduate of the University of Texas, is trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent.

He’s had a strong camp in a young secondary that has battled injury issues. Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie didn’t play in Saturday’s game because of hamstring injuries.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

