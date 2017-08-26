Cowboys showing Mayweather-McGregor fight in suites, not big screen

Attending the Cowboys game Saturday night but you’d like to see that boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, right?

If you’re lucky to be sitting in an ATT&T Stadium suite or in a limited club seating area you’ll be able to. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that the club considered showing the fight on the giant video board but the price was too high. The Las Vegas fight is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. The Cowboys-Raiders game started just after 7 p.m.

“I don’t think it’s affordable what they want to charge us to put it on the big screen,” Jones said. “I think they would hit us for the number of seats in the stadium. But obviously we can put it on some of the TVs in our suites. We worked out a deal with them to do that. I don’t think we’re going to work out a deal to put it on the big screen, albeit it would be fun to see it on the big screen.”