Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) makes a stop against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84). It was a play that had defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli gushing about Smith’s potential after missing all of last season with a devastating knee injury.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) makes a stop against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84). It was a play that had defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli gushing about Smith’s potential after missing all of last season with a devastating knee injury. Michael Ainsworth AP
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) makes a stop against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84). It was a play that had defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli gushing about Smith’s potential after missing all of last season with a devastating knee injury. Michael Ainsworth AP

Dallas Cowboys

Rod Marinelli: From pumping the brakes on Jaylon Smith to ‘Oh boy!’

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2017 1:47 AM

FRISCO

When the Dallas Cowboys opened training camp a month ago, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wasn’t quite sure what he could expect from linebacker Jaylon Smith this season.

Unlike gushing and giddy owner Jerry Jones, Marinelli took a measured approach and pumped the brakes on a player who missed all of last season with a devastating knee injury from his final game at Notre Dame in 2016 and was still experiencing nerve damage.

“No, other than I know he’s a very talented and terrific college football player,” Marinelli said in July on if he knew what to expect to get from Smith. “I know his talent level, his character and how much he works at it. The next step is to start to get in Wednesday. He’s never been in an NFL practice. This will be his first chance. I just take everything day and just coach him, coach him.”

Marinelli coached Smith up and the trainers brought him along deliberately in training camp, holding him out of the first two preseason games before letting the 2016 second-round pick get his first game action in 596 days days in the Cowboys 24-19 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday.

After watching him play 12 snaps and then reviewing the tape, Marinelli has gone from measured to gushing about Smith’s potential.

“Oh boy, good instincts, speed,” Marinelli said. “Man that was a heckuva play he made on that tackle. You could see his speed, got natural instincts with leverage. And he’s just so hungry. Energy. He took another step. Another good step.”

The tackle Smith made was his only tackle of the game. But it was on a tight end out in space after a catch. Smith showed his range and speed.

“I think it was a heckuva play but he’s got great speed, which all our backers (do),” Marinelli said. “Instincts and angles, that’s what you love about these guys.That tackle, it was a good ball play. In space too.”

Marinelli said he hopes to get Smith more snaps on Saturday against the Oakland Raiders and see him against different looks and run fits as he takes the next step in his return. Bruising running back Marshawn Lynch should provide quite the test for Smith’s run fits and physicality.

“You know we didn’t get probably as many runs as we would’ve liked and we would’ve hoped to,” Marinelli said. “But it was fine when he was in. But there’s so many different types of runs. They had a couple things that they ran. I think this week, this is a challenging run offense. Very good run offense. So it’ll be fun to see how we fit it up and know exactly where we’re fitting. They’re a physical group.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

　

　

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey
Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 1:20

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

View More Video