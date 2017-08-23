‘Jumbo Joe’ Looney becomes Cowboys’ team prankster in camp

Joe Looney made a name for himself as “Jumbo Joe” a year ago when the Dallas Cowboys used him often in their jumbo package.
Now Looney is becoming known as the team’s prankster.
Looney dressed up as Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday, doing Elliott’s “feed me” motion as he entered practice. Even though Looney weighs almost 100 pounds more than Elliott (and has an offensive linemen body compared to a chiseled running back), some fans fell for it.
“It was definitely surprising to see that they were screaming like that with the belly hanging out there,” Looney said, smiling.
Looney went into Monday’s practice with star quarterback Dak Prescott’s No. 4 taped over his No. 73 jersey. Looney didn’t keep the trend going Wednesday.
But Looney’s antics certainly were appreciated by his teammates.
“During training camp, things can get a little ‘grindy’ where if you’re working so hard all of the time and really focused so hard, sometimes it lightens that up and makes it go a little easier,” center Travis Frederick said.
Looney isn’t the only player who has become known for impersonations, either. Undrafted quarterback Cooper Rush does a spot-on Jason Garrett impression, according to his teammates.
