Dallas Cowboys

Tony Romo announces birth of third baby boy

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 23, 2017 3:29 PM

Tony Romo isn’t in Dallas Cowboys’ training camp but he’s still making news.

He and wife Candace announced the birth of their third son Jones McCoy Romo in a post on Twitter this afternoon. Romo joked in his tweet, “Almost have my basketball team built.”

In less than 30 minutes the photo of the boy had already received nearly 2,000 retweets and more than 6,000 likes on Twitter.

The couple already have 4-year-old Hawkins and 2-year-old Rivers. They announced their due date in February but Baby Jones came a week earlier than expected. Romo announced his retirement in April. He’s transitioned to doing color commentary for NFL games on CBS.

Jim Nantz and Romo will not call the Kansas City vs. Seattle preseason game on Friday as scheduled so Romo can be with his wife and family.

Romo's debut will be the regular-season opener he calls for the Tennessee vs. Oakland game in Nashville on Sept. 10.

  Emmitt Smith, Daryl Johnston and Tony Casillas on Tony Romo and his transition to broadcasting

    Former Cowboys stars Emmitt Smith, Daryl Johnston and Tony Casillas dish on Tony Romo's transition to broadcasting. (video by Jared L. Christopher and Jay Betsill)

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

