Teammate says Jason Witten is “Kobe Bryant of football”

Jason Witten hasn’t appeared to have lost a step going into his 15th season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten still has the ability to separate himself from defenders. The latest example came on Tuesday when Witten made a move that left second-year safety Kavon Frazier on the turf and Witten running free in the middle of the field.

Witten, 35, has made similar moves on defensive backs all camp.

“He’s like the Kobe Bryant of football,” Frazier said. “Kobe got older and he started losing some athletic ability and stuff like that. Not saying Witt is, but he finds out other stuff to make up for that. That’s why he’s still great. Witt is still the best tight end in the league.

“He’s got other little things, his little things that he does well to make up for it – the stuff that he’s losing as he gets older.”

Frazier disputed the notion that Witten might have pushed off on the play to get that open.

“No. It was a clean route,” Frazier said. “I just lost my feet. That’s something as a defensive back you can’t do – fall. But, yeah, it was clean.”

Witten continues to impress his teammates and continues to get the job done. He’s already in the 1,000-catch club and should become the Cowboys’ franchise leader in receiving yards early this season.

Witten is just 16 yards shy of tying Michael Irvin’s record of 11,904 receiving yards.

“Witt looks good,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He works very hard at it. He does a lot to keep his body right. That’s the work we do here.

“I know he spends a lot of time trying to keep himself flexible and just keep himself fresh and in tune. We’ve talked about this before. His test scores in the off-season continue to be at the same level or better year after year. Real tribute to his work ethic and what kind of guy he is. He’s obviously a very good player with a great understanding of technique and how to get open.”