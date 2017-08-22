Trash cans? Hula hoops? Beach balls? Some NFL training tools will surprise you

The NFL is a billion dollar industry.

But when it comes to training million-dollar athletes, the tools are relatively old school.

As NFL teams continue training camp, the tools of the trade still include blocking sleds, rope ladders, blocking dummies and even hula hoops.

There’s no doubt that tablets, headphones and medical tents have advanced the game.

But if you really want to know what makes Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley so hard to defend, watch his footwork on the rope ladder. See here.

Have you ever wondered how wide receivers Brice Butler and Terrance Newman change directions so fast? Check them out in this drill using hula hoops. See here.

The Cowboys are back in Frisco for the second part of their training camp at The Ford Center. The team is allowing more fans access to its remaining training camp practices. Tickets that were distributed previously for practices at Ford Center will still be honored, but a ticket to enter the building will no longer be required.

In a modern-day age, there’s still room for old-school techniques.

