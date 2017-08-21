Backup controversy? Cooper Rush takes second-team reps Monday

Has the Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback position suddenly become a competition?
Two days after owner Jerry Jones said he wouldn’t go as far as putting impressive rookie free agent quarterback Cooper Rush in the running with Kellen Moore for the second-string job behind Dak Prescott, Rush took some second-team reps in practice on Monday.
It’s was team’s first session since Saturday’s 24-19 preseason victory against the Indianapolis Colts when Rush shined and Moore struggled.
Rush completed 8 of 9 passes for 92 yards, two touchdowns and a 148.8 passer rating against the Colts.
Moore finished with 131 yards on 10 of 21 attempts and a 67.8 passer rating. He also had a lost fumble on a sack that was returned for a touchdown.
“I’m just glad to see Rush taking advantage of his opportunities out there,” Jones said after the game. “We wouldn’t want to get ahead of ourselves, in any way here. We have a lot of confidence in 17 (Moore).”
Just how much things have changed remains to be seen. Coach Jason Garrett didn’t talk on Monday. He is scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday.
But a source said on Saturday the team would be discussing the backup quarterback position following Moore’s disappointing play.
He completed 8 of 17 passes for 69 yards the previous week against the Los Angeles Rams.
In three preseason games, Moore has completed 30 of 55 passes for 382 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a passer rating of 75.0.
Rush has simply been more productive, completing 26-of-38 for 283 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and 125.2 rating.
It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will make an undrafted free agent the primary backup to Prescott, but there is no question the confidence in Moore has waned.
