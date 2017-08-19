Cowboys RB Alfred Morris rushed for 36 yards on six carries in the first-half Saturday.
Cowboys rushing attack holds own without Ezekiel Elliott

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

August 19, 2017 7:32 PM

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys got their first taste of life without Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday night. And they fared all right in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium.

Darren McFadden started at running back and rushed for 59 yards on nine carries. Alfred Morris had 36 yards on six carries.

Neither are the home-run threat that Elliott is, but the running game shouldn’t have an issue staying afloat with Elliott staring at a six-game suspension to start the season, pending appeal.

McFadden showed signs of his 2015 self when he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing with 1,089 yards. But McFadden lost a fumble on the Cowboys’ second offensive series. He has lost 15 fumbles in his career, including three in 2015.

Morris, meanwhile, had a flash play when he rushed for 18 yards up the middle on a second-and-10 play early in the second quarter.

