All eyes on Dak Prescott, Jaylon Smith in expected preseason debuts

The home fans get their first look at the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.
After four weeks of training in Southern California, the Cowboys finally return to AT&T Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts.
This will be the Cowboys’ third preseason game. They beat Arizona in the Hall of Fame Game and lost last week at the Los Angeles Rams.
Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to play against the Colts.
Welcome, starters.
Prescott had an impressive training camp. He was intercepted only six times in team and 7-on-7 drills. He’ll see his first game action of the season and is expected to play a couple of series. It’ll be important that Prescott and the rest of the offense is sharp in their limited time. Offensive standouts such as wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten will also play for the first time this preseason.
Mr. Smith
Linebacker Jaylon Smith makes his long-awaited Cowboys debut. Smith never saw the field last season after being an early second-round pick in 2016, rehabbing his way back from a severe knee injury. Smith will be in game action for the first time in almost 19 months, and plenty of eyes will be on him. It’s a significant moment in his return, and he’ll look to flash early as his snaps will be limited.
Zeke sits?
Signs point to running back Ezekiel Elliott being held out of this game. Darren McFadden worked with the first team in Thursday’s final practice, which suggests Elliott won’t play for the third straight game. Elliott has been suspended for the first six regular-season games, pending appeal, but the Cowboys will want to get him some game action in a preseason with a lengthy absence looming.
Injury woes
Linebacker Sean Lee is dealing with a hamstring injury and isn’t expected to play. Neither are rookies Jourdan Lewis and Ryan Switzer, who have been limited much of camp with hamstring injuries. Cedric Thornton has also been out with a hamstring injury, which could pave the way for Stephen Paea to make another push for the starting nose tackle job.
Positions of note
First-round pick Taco Charlton had a sack last week, and will look to build off that momentum. With David Irving and Damontre Moore facing early-season suspensions, Charlton has to provide some pass rush. Another position battle to keep an eye on is left guard. Jonathan Cooper is expected to work with the first team, but remains in competition with Chaz Green and Byron Bell.
Cowboys vs. Colts, preseason
6 p.m. Saturday, KTVT/11, NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule
Preseason
Cowboys 20, Arizona 18
Los Angeles Rams 13, Cowboys 10
Saturday vs. Indianapolis (KTVT/11, NFL Network), 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Oakland, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Houston, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4), 3:25 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4), Noon
Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4), 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bye
Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4), 3:05 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4), 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11), 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 vs. LA Chargers (KTVT/11), 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5), 7:25 p.m.
Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4), 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5), 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4), 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4), Noon
