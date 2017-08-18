Ezekiel Elliott won’t be playing when Cowboys face some of NFL’s best run defenses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one Pause 1:25 Dak is positive on Zeke and ready to play Saturday 0:31 Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 1:15 Jason Garrett has high praise for Jaylon Smith 1:43 Cowboys Garrett suspected a Zeke suspension 0:16 5-alarm fire at storage facility rages in Fort Worth 1:39 Getting older doesn’t have to be boring with these fun adult-friendly activities 1:23 Firefighters battle fire off East Lancaster in Fort Worth 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 1:47 Comanche cobbler is proud of his Southern heritage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ezekiel Elliott goes one on one with linebacker Damien Wilson and comes up with the touchdown. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com

Ezekiel Elliott goes one on one with linebacker Damien Wilson and comes up with the touchdown. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com