Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will have six open practices for fans at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Admission and parking is free.
Dallas Cowboys

Will 12,000 fans show up in Frisco to see the Cowboys practice?

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

August 18, 2017 12:41 PM

Local fans will be able to get an close look at the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have broken camp in Oxnard, Calif., and will host six practices in continuation of camp at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Admission and parking to all practices are free and open to the public. However, a ticket is needed for entry to the Ford Center, which seats 12,000. Tickets are limited. More details can be found here.

The practice dates are Monday through Thursday, and Aug. 28-29.

The opening ceremony is Monday at 3 p.m. The Tostitos Championship Plaza doors open at 1:30 p.m. and practice begins at 3:30 p.m.

The schedule:

Monday

1:30 p.m. - Doors open

3 p.m. - Opening ceremony

3:30 p.m. - Practice

Tuesday

2 p.m. - Doors open

3:30 p.m. - Practice

Wednesday

2 p.m. - Doors open

3:30 p.m. - Practice

Thursday

9 a.m. - Doors open

10:30 a.m. - Practice

Aug. 28

3:30 p.m. - Doors open

5 p.m. - Practice

Aug. 29

9 a.m. - Doors open

10:30 a.m. - Practice

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule

Regular season

Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4) Noon

Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 Bye

Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4) 3:05 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. LA Chargers (KTVT/11) 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5) 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon

