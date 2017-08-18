Will 12,000 fans show up in Frisco to see the Cowboys practice?

Local fans will be able to get an close look at the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys have broken camp in Oxnard, Calif., and will host six practices in continuation of camp at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Admission and parking to all practices are free and open to the public. However, a ticket is needed for entry to the Ford Center, which seats 12,000. Tickets are limited. More details can be found here.
The practice dates are Monday through Thursday, and Aug. 28-29.
The opening ceremony is Monday at 3 p.m. The Tostitos Championship Plaza doors open at 1:30 p.m. and practice begins at 3:30 p.m.
The schedule:
Monday
1:30 p.m. - Doors open
3 p.m. - Opening ceremony
3:30 p.m. - Practice
Tuesday
2 p.m. - Doors open
3:30 p.m. - Practice
Wednesday
2 p.m. - Doors open
3:30 p.m. - Practice
Thursday
9 a.m. - Doors open
10:30 a.m. - Practice
Aug. 28
3:30 p.m. - Doors open
5 p.m. - Practice
Aug. 29
9 a.m. - Doors open
10:30 a.m. - Practice
Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule
Regular season
Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4) Noon
Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 15 Bye
Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4) 3:05 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 vs. LA Chargers (KTVT/11) 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5) 7:25 p.m.
Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon
Comments