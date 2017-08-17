Dallas Cowboys’ California segment of training camp ends in style

The Dallas Cowboys ended their last training camp practice in Southern California in style.

Former Texas A&M quarterback turned defensive back Jameill Showers threw a perfect strike at the ‘star’ logo on owner Jerry Jones’ suite between the practice fields to cancel afternoon meetings. Safety and emergency kicker Jeff Heath nailed a 25-yard field goal to scrap the afternoon walk-through. And then 6-foot-10 reserve offensive lineman Dan Skipper cleanly caught a Chris Jones punt to wipe out any curfew.

“I just didn’t want to screw it up,” Skipper said, smiling. “I wouldn’t have heard the end of it if I did.”

Said Jason Garrett, “Talk about execution.”

Those instances got the team a much-desired break. They’ll go through a light walk-through on Friday before returning to Dallas-Fort Worth for Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are five takeaways from the final day in California:

1. Dak Prescott had a great camp, but didn’t finish too strong. Prescott was intercepted by Orlando Scandrick in team drills, and also had a pass deflected by Heath. But Prescott completed all 18 passes on Wednesday, and has shown no signs of a possible sophomore slump on the horizon.

2. Give Scandrick credit for making the play of the day with that interception. Prescott tried to fit a pass into a tight window for Cole Beasley and had it deflected. Scandrick made the play on the ball. Scandrick is showing signs of being in his 2014 form. He had a forgettable season a year ago, his first after missing 2015 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament.

3. Jonathan Cooper seemed to be the odds-on favorite to win the left guard job and ended camp running with the first team there. Cooper has by no means won the job, but he appears to remain in the inside track for it. Chaz Green and Byron Bell are the others still in the mix.

4. Running back Ezekiel Elliott likely won’t play Saturday. Elliott is facing a six-game suspension to start the season, and Thursday’s practice suggested that Darren McFadden will get the first-team work against the Colts. But linebacker Jaylon Smith will get game action. He worked with the first-team at middle linebacker.

5. It appeared as though it’d be a quiet practice on Thursday with the Cowboys already packing up their speakers. But there was plenty of noise. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli had plenty of barking left in him and rode his linemen hard. He ripped one for “belly flopping,” and then congratulated some offensive linemen for winning their battles.

Quote of the day

“Great camp. I think guys worked the right way. This team loves practicing and seeing guys compete against each other. I think we took a step forward. Now we’ve got to go back to Dallas, continue this preseason and finish it right to get ready for the season.” – linebacker Sean Lee

Injury report

DT Cedric Thornton (hamstring): Day-to-day

S Xavier Woods (hamstring): Day-to-day

DE Benson Mayowa (knee): Day-to-day

QB Luke McCown (shoulder): Day-to-day

TE Rico Gathers (concussion): Day-to-day

WR Ryan Switzer (hamstring): Day-to-day

LB Sean Lee (hamstring): Day-to-day

CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle): Day-to-day

DE Tyrone Crawford (ankle): Undetermined

CB Anthony Brown (hamstring): Day-to-day

CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring): Day-to-day