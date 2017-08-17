For some rookies, training camp in Oxnard was a lost opportunity

Lost camp is not something players or coaches want to hear after spending more than a month in Southern California preparing for the season.
But it’s hard for the Dallas Cowboys not to feel that way about promising rookies Jourdan Lewis and Ryan Switzer. Each has battled hamstring injuries since early in camp and hasn’t gotten as many live reps as desired.
“When they’ve practiced, they’ve practiced really well,” coach Jason Garrett said. “They made a favorable impression. … But you have to be careful. You don’t want to send them out there on a Tuesday and all of a sudden you don’t see them until October. So we have to be deliberate bringing these guys back.”
Lewis, a third-round cornerback who is expected to compete for playing time, injured his hamstring on July 29. That was just his second practice after missing the first three dealing with a domestic violence trial in Michigan where he was found not guilty.
Lewis slipped in the draft because of that trial, and the Cowboys have high hopes for him. He had six interceptions in his career at Michigan, being named first-team All-America in 2015 and 2016.
With Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne bolting in free agency, Lewis is in the mix to see significant playing time. But he hasn’t been able to show much in practice or games yet.
“Anytime you get injured and you’re off the field, it’s always a setback,” Lewis said. “So, you know, definitely irritated at that. I just want to get back on the field and prepare.
“It’s definitely hard coming out here and not being able to take those reps.”
Lewis said his hamstring has made strides in recent days and feels he’s getting closer to getting back on the field. In the meantime, the coaching staff is trying to get him “mental reps” in walk-throughs and meetings.
“It’s a lot of missed opportunities for him. A lot of repetitions in practice,” defensive backs coach Joe Baker said. “So you try to get him those in the meetings and walk-throughs even though they’re not full speed. Try to get him in those positions, get his eyes right, get him to understand where he’s supposed to be leverage-wise.”
Baker acknowledged that Lewis showed “a lot of natural cover abilities” in organized team activities and mini-camp, but he hasn’t been able to display it with the pads on yet.
“There’s still a lot of defense he has to learn,” Baker said.
The same can be said for Switzer, a fourth-round pick penciled in as the team’s primary returner and secondary slot receiver behind Cole Beasley.
Switzer had an impressive showing in organized team activities and mini-camp, but he hasn’t been able to build off that in camp. Switzer injured his hamstring July 27, the fourth day of practice.
Switzer returned earlier this week before re-aggravating the hamstring injury.
“It’s tough because you want to be out there,” Switzer said. “It’s always a challenge to focus and lock in when you’re not playing, but you just have to make sure you don’t skip a beat when you come back. That’s what you’ve got to do. That’s what the great ones do.”
Switzer impressed when given opportunities in OTAs and mini-camp with the first team, filling in rather seamlessly when Beasley dealt with his own hamstring issue. The Cowboys hope that remains the case even though Switzer has been sidelined much of camp.
“It’s disappointing to have him take those steps [in the spring], and have it go by the wayside,” Garrett said.
But Switzer disputed the notion this has been a lost camp for him. He feels like he knows the offense well and will be ready when the regular season starts Sept. 10 – at the latest.
Switzer remains optimistic he’ll get action in a preseason game, although he doesn’t feel it’s overly necessary. After all, there is no preseason at the college level.
“With that being said, it’s a new level,” Switzer said. “It’s the highest level in football. It would be nice to get out there. Hopefully my hamstring – hopefully it cooperates and lets me.
“But I’ve gotten a lot of mental reps out here. I’ve been in every meeting. Physically, it would’ve been nice to be out here obviously, but my body is not letting me.”
