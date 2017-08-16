Norv Turner likes the philosophy of Jason Garrett, play of Dak Prescott

. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Norv Turner visited pradtice on Wednesday and got an upclose look at an offensive schemed fashioned after the dynasty title teams he directed in the 1990s.

Coach Jason Garrett has made no secret of copying Turner's philosophy with a throw-back run oriented style, featuring a dominant offensive line, which has been the foundation of the Cowboys success in recent years.

“I can’t begin to tell you the impact he’s had on me," Garrett said. "So much as a football player, as a football coach. Maybe equally important as a guy, his view of the world, his perspective on things. Like a lot of players on those teams in the early ‘90s, he had such a huge impact on guys in their growth and development in their careers.

“Often times we end up talking about the guys who had Hall of Fame careers, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and a number of others, but for a guy like me, who was hanging on by a string, he really helped me. He helped me understand how to play the game at this level, and his impact is everlasting. So much of what we do now can be traced directly back to what Norv Turner did for me and our football team in the 90s.”

Turner, who is now retired and lives in San Diego, also appreciates his relationship with Garrett and is proud of his success as a head coach. When he looks at the Cowboys, he sees a team that also plays the right way with the proper spirit and credits Garrett for that.

“I watch their team and I see the things that are important with Jason,” Turner said. “The team plays with energy. To start off you want to be a real physical team, the running back plays physical. When you do that, it helps the quarterback. It helps your passing offense. They are extremely efficient. He's got a quarterback who can do to the things he wants to do, who has bought in to everything they are doing. When you got a young guy you can mold him into who you want him to be. He is very efficient. He is very coachable because he does the things you ask him to do."

The more Turner talked the more his affinity turned to quarterback Dak Prescott, who he says is only going to be better in his second year as the starter.

"His talent to me is limitless," Turner said. "As he continues to play, he is going to just grow and grow as a player. Dak did a great job of eliminating negative plays last year. I think he will continue to do that. When the time comes to be a dynamic player, I think that is going to happen."