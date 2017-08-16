Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.
Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

NFL Network series A Football Life to profile two Dallas Cowboys

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

August 16, 2017 8:41 AM

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFL’s all-time rusher Emmitt Smith, a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers, will be profiled this season on the popular NFL Network series, A Football Life.

Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. Smith was inducted in 2010.

The seventh season premieres September 15 with Dan Marino followed by Smith on Sept. 22. The broadcast date for Jones has not been released.

Others to be profiled this season are Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, Eddie George, Sam Mills, John Madden, Larry Fitzgerald, Joe Gibbs, Jim Kelly, Wes Welker, Aeneas Williams, and John Randle.

The series showcases the lives and careers of legendary players, coaches and executives through NFL Films.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey
Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 1:20

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

View More Video