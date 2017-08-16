NFL Network series A Football Life to profile two Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFL’s all-time rusher Emmitt Smith, a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers, will be profiled this season on the popular NFL Network series, A Football Life.
Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. Smith was inducted in 2010.
The seventh season premieres September 15 with Dan Marino followed by Smith on Sept. 22. The broadcast date for Jones has not been released.
Others to be profiled this season are Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, Eddie George, Sam Mills, John Madden, Larry Fitzgerald, Joe Gibbs, Jim Kelly, Wes Welker, Aeneas Williams, and John Randle.
The series showcases the lives and careers of legendary players, coaches and executives through NFL Films.
