An angry Jerry Jones still silent on Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still trying to navigate the range of emotions of going from as happy as he’s even been following his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 5 to as angry as many Cowboys players have ever seen following running back Ezekiel Elliott six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Jones was blindsided by the NFL findings of domestic violence by Elliott against a former girlfriend after saying he had seen all the evidence and there was no domestic violence.
He met the media Tuesday for the first time since the NFL’s announcement, but declined to discuss the Elliott suspension or the appeal, which was filed to the league by the NFL Player’s Association Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t have anything to say about the appeal or anything about that issue today,” Jones said. “But certainly I’ll be visiting with you guys in the future, but right now today is just not the time for me to talk about it. I just really want to have my feet on the ground about it and just have it extremely well planed and thought out.”
Jones refused to comment on his emotions but said, “Certainly we have the interest in our team and the interest in Zeke in it’s right place. That’s all I’ve got to say, but I’m best [not] to comment on this thing when I have all of our thoughts and plans in place.”
Part of those plans includes the use of Darren McFadden as the primary back in place Elliott during the suspension. McFadden had just 87 yards in spot duty behind Elliott in 2016 but his 1,089 yards in 2015 are encouraging to Jones.
“I’m anxious to see Darren have the opportunity to match his year that he had,” Jones said. “I think he’s going to have that opportunity. The best thing he does is use that aggressiveness and that burst and that speed and he’s been demonstrating that here at camp.”
Jones, however, gave a final salvo when asked about his up and down emotions, indicating he might not be done with the Elliott fight.
“You know how blessed I am,” Jones said. “I have often said I don’t want to pout very long. Lightning will strike me and you are all in danger. So I put it in that perspective. But don’t confuse that for anything that I might can do to advance things. Don’t confuse that.”
