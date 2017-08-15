Cowboys’ support of Ezekiel Elliott remains strong

Support for Ezekiel Elliott remains strong at training camp.
Fans chanted “Free Zeke” for the second day in a row and his teammates continue to voice support for him in the days following the NFL’s decision to suspend him six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Dez Bryant each spoke of the team’s support for Elliott on Tuesday.
“Zeke has all our support,” Bryant said. “Zeke knows we have his back and that’s the only thing that matters right now.”
On to the observations:
1 Bryant had another standout practice and continues to look like his old self in camp. He beat Orlando Scandrick in a red-zone compete drill and dunked the ball over the crossbar. Bryant dunked the ball once again in team drills when he raced to the end zone.
2 Bryant wasn’t the lone offensive standout. Elliott had a solid day, beating linebacker Damien Wilson in a compete drill for a score. Darren McFadden also won his compete drill against Mark Nzeocha, and Jason Witten got the best of Byron Jones.
3 Taco Charlton continues to make strides after a slow start to camp. He had a would-be sack of Dak Prescott, getting by right tackle La’el Collins. Charlton, the first-round pick out of Michigan, is starting to make more and more flash plays. He had a sack in the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Rams.
4 Tight end Rico Gathers is turning heads this camp but sustained a setback in Tuesday’s practice. Gathers and safety Kavon Frazier had what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet collision in 7-on-7 drills. Gathers was evaluated for a concussion afterward. Frazier walked off under his own power.
5 The Cowboys had plenty of notable eyes watching them. Former Dodgers player and manager Tommy Lasorda visited as did SMU product and former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson. Also on hand was Mavericks guard Seth Curry.
Quote of the day
“I’m excited to be a part of it and look forward to the first winner. ... My quest [after winning the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2012] was to have a legacy like that.” — Jason Witten on the new “Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year” announced Tuesday
Injury report
DT Cedric Thornton (hamstring): Day-to-day
QB Luke McCown (shoulder): Day-to-day
LB Sean Lee (hamstring): Day-to-day
CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle): Day-to-day
CB Marquez White (hamstring): Day-to-day
DE Tyrone Crawford (ankle): Undetermined
CB Anthony Brown (hamstring): Day-to-day
CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring): Day-to-day
OL Joe Looney (toe): Day-to-day
WR Andy Jones (quad): Day-to-day
Cowboys schedule
Preseason
Aug. 19 vs. Indianapolis (NFL Network), 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Oakland, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Houston, 7 p.m.
