Free Zeke: Dallas Cowboys fans voicing support for Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is staring at a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. And Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t happy about it.

Reina Bangloy, a 33-year-old from Bakersfield, made a “Free Zeke” sign before Tuesday’s practice. She is one of many who voiced concerns about how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled the situation.

“I think it’s very unfair,” Bangloy said. “We definitely want him to be out there and play for us and, you know, what’s going on is not right.”

Asked why she felt it was unfair, Bangloy said: “I think she [Elliott’s victim] just wants to be famous. She just wants attention from social media and it’s not Zeke’s fault.”

Elliott formally appealed the decision through the NFL players’ association on Tuesday. It’s been a controversial decision ever since the league announced it Friday.

It hasn’t sat well with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, nor Elliott’s teammates on the Cowboys.

The Columbus, Ohio city prosecutor’s office declined to pursue charges because of inconsistent statements from the victim, Elliott’s ex girlfriend, but the NFL felt there were three instances of physical abuse after a year-long investigation.

Goodell came to his decision after receiving input from an expert panel of four. But fans seem to question Goodell’s decision-making skills.

“This is just another example of Roger Goodell mishandling a situation like he did with the Tom Brady incident, like he did with the Ray Rice incident, which was an actual domestic violence incident,” said Jeff Holmes, a 29-year-old from Northridge, California.

“As a Cowboys fans, I think it sucks. Six games is a long time. I was looking forward to having Zeke on, but now it’s like … I’m just disappointed.”

Elliott’s coaches and teammates shared similar disappointment when the news broke Friday. Everybody felt Elliott would be exonerated from the charges, and he’s preparing for a legal fight with the league to clear his name.

Fans and teammates alike are hopeful to see the suspension overturned, or at least a few games shaved off.

“You can’t rule Zeke out just yet,” receiver Dez Bryant said. “He’s got an appeal and we’re going to wait and see about that. Zeke’s still out here practicing, still going hard. We’re still preparing [as] if we’re going with him and that’s what we’re going to do.”