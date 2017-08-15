Jason Garrett calls anthem, flag sacred; no Cowboys have asked to protest

No Cowboys player has expressed an interest to join other players across the league in protesting during the national anthem.
But coach Jason Garrett has made his feelings clear on what he wants from the team during the anthem.
“I don’t want to get into all those hypotheticals,” Garrett said. “Focused on our football team and what we need to do each and every day. There’s no question in my mind — the national anthem is sacred, the flag is sacred. Our team has demonstrated that.”
The Cowboys not only stand for the anthem before games but they also usually stand with their toes on the line and their hands over their hearts. Garrett has traditionally stood in between tight end Jason Witten and receiver Dez Bryant.
Garrett refused to comment on the social justice protests of other players like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick of a year ago and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch are doing this year.
Asked about the protests, Bryant said: “You know, to be honest, they’re doing what they do. Whatever they got going on with that, that’s them. However they doing it, they doing it. I don’t really have nothing to say about that.”
Garrett said he has no problem with his players expressing themselves regarding social issues and even supported a recent tweet from defensive end Tyrone Crawford calling for unity following the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.
“Again, we’re focused on our players,” Garrett said. “We had a conversation yesterday about Tyrone Crawford, who made some comments in a tweet. And we support our players. We believe very strongly in the kind of guys we have on our football team and the character of the guys, and if they’re convicted about something, we support that. I don’t really want to make any comment on the national anthem protests.”
“Different people have different mediums with which to express themselves, and sometimes people use Twitter – and that’s just a different way in 2017,” Garrett said. “But again, knowing the guy and knowing what he’s all about and the convictions that he has, we certainly support him.”
Here is what Crawford tweeted:
“They are laughing at our generation right now. I’m sitting here thinking about the things we could do, in the positions that we are in. Learning from the ones that came before us. Everything from the mistakes, to the success that came before us. We should be the best generation there is. We should be able to change this country. S***, even the world. Out with the old, and in with the new. We have no choice but to come together. Racism should be dead by now, there’s no reason for people to hate. Show love and let’s get better. Let’s all strive to stop looking into the rearview mirror, and the past and let’s go forward into a brighter future filled with love. Let’s help make everyone’s lives be better. Knowledge is power and we have more ways than ever to advance ourselves. Pick up books, learn new skills to get where you want to be in life to make you happy. If you can’t see it by now, they’re trying to tear us apart and we are letting it happen. Some people may not care, but we should care. If not for ourselves, then for our kids and future generations. I love this country... The United States of America! I love my American wife and I look forward to raising our kids here one day. So I am sorry for the long rant. I never do this. But it’s something I had to get off my chest. I know it’s easier said than done but they are looking at us to fail. There are countries and cultures looking from the outside in that want us to fail. But we can’t let that happen and it starts with OUR GENERATION. Let’s step up to those who doubt us! That’s all from me tho. May God bless everyone! Wanting more for our future generations, Tyrone Crawford.”
