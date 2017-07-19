Dallas police suspend Elliott investigation into alleged fight

Dallas police have suspended an investigation into an alleged incident at a bar involving Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Police said Wednesday the investigation was suspended "due to the lack of a complaint." No witnesses come forward and investigators have been unable to reach the 30-year old who was punched in nose Sunday night.

Police records identified the alleged victim as Nkemakolam "Daryl" Ibeneme.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department said it has "made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways, but at this time have not been able to make contact."

Per the original police report, the incident occurred at a Dallas bar late Sunday night. Ibeneme was hospitalized with a nose injury. He didn't know who hit him. No arrests were made, and police did not name any suspects at the time.

Elliott's name was quickly associated with the altercation via social media accounts. There were also those who claimed Elliott was not involved.

The incident drew the attention of the NFL, which said it already looking into the incident seeking information.

The suspending of the police investigation is good news of sorts for Elliott as he prepares to head to training camp with the Cowboys on Saturday.

However, he remains under scrutiny by the NFL, stemming from a domestic violence accusation of a year ago.

The league has concluded its investigation and Elliott is preparing a response to be submitted next week, per ESPN.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has yet to speak to Elliott, but plans to do so on Friday when the players report for pre-camp physicals.

He said the team remains behind Elliott and believes in him strongly as a football player and a person.

He also said the Cowboys plan to help Elliott make better decisions.

"We're going to continue to believe in him and try to put a structure around him -- and all of our players -- to help them make great decisions and grow on and off the field," Garrett said.