Report: Police might suspend probe of bar fight linked to Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott might be getting a reprieve of sorts.

The Dallas police will likely suspend their probe of an alleged bar fight that involved the Dallas Cowboys running back, according to WFAA, which attributed the report to sources.

There have been conflicting reports about Elliott’s involvement in a Sunday night fight at Clutch Bar & Restaurant in Dallas.

No one was arrested.

According to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez, officers have been unable to find the victim for an interview. He gave police an old address and the wrong phone number, police sources said.

The Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Saturday.