Cowboys go cuckoo week? Terrance Williams’ post-midnight run latest weirdness

The Dallas Cowboys leave for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Saturday. And not a moment too soon.
Ezekiel Elliott, Lucky Whitehead, Blitz the Wonder Dog and Terrance Williams have all made internet headlines, TMZ and your local news this week in the days leading up to the wagons rolling west with Jerry Jones.
Williams, the Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver, got into the act and headlines when TMZ posted this headline with a video (warning, bad language) of the event: “SHIRTLESS STRIP CLUB FOOT RACE!”
(Not quite the classic 1960s headline “Headless body found in topless bar,” but in that spirit.)
So that did happen, but Williams told Mike Fisher of KRLD/105.3 FM that TMZ got a lot of stuff wrong.
Williams said he did go to XTC Cabaret in Dallas on Monday morning to “celebrate a friend’s birthday … I showed up and briefly showed my face. And then we left — not at 5 a.m., but at 3 a.m. We waited for my car, we ran, and then I left and went home and got ready for workouts the next day.”
TMZ originally reported that Williams was “in a heated conversation” with a club-goer and “settling a beef.”
The wide receiver said he would get his representatives to seek corrections on the TMZ post, and the website did later amend the story.
“Williams tells TMZ Sports the whole thing was in good fun — and even though he SMOKED his pal, there was nothing but love between everyone.”
TMZ continued to report that the event happened at 5 a.m.
