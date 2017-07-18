Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be the subject of a documentary on his days growing up and his career at Mississippi State. It will air at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Periscope and YouTube and dallascowboys.com
Dallas Cowboys

July 18, 2017 5:15 PM

Dak Prescott documentary a much-needed heartwarming story for Cowboys

By Roger Pinckney

There might not be a better time for some good news for the Dallas Cowboys.

A bar fight, a stolen dog and now a footrace outside a strip club have dominated the headlines this week for the Cowboys as they prepare to embark to California for training camp.

But now you can watch a feel-good story on quarterback Dak Prescott, who shocked the Cowboys and the entire NFL with his standout rookie season in 2016.

“Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion,” a documentary produced by the Cowboys and chronicling Prescott’s rise from a humble, small-town kid from Haughton, La., and his journey to Mississippi State before landing with Dallas, will premiere at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Prescott’s tale will air live on dallascowboys.com, Facebook, Periscope and YouTube, and is available on Apple TV via the Cowboys’ app.

