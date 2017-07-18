Dak Prescott documentary a much-needed heartwarming story for Cowboys

There might not be a better time for some good news for the Dallas Cowboys.
A bar fight, a stolen dog and now a footrace outside a strip club have dominated the headlines this week for the Cowboys as they prepare to embark to California for training camp.
But now you can watch a feel-good story on quarterback Dak Prescott, who shocked the Cowboys and the entire NFL with his standout rookie season in 2016.
“Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion,” a documentary produced by the Cowboys and chronicling Prescott’s rise from a humble, small-town kid from Haughton, La., and his journey to Mississippi State before landing with Dallas, will premiere at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Prescott’s tale will air live on dallascowboys.com, Facebook, Periscope and YouTube, and is available on Apple TV via the Cowboys’ app.
To fully know @Dak Prescott, you need to know where he came from.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 17, 2017
"Dak Prescott A Family Reunion" LIVE Premiere 6pm CT on 7/19 pic.twitter.com/zkD4P31CEk
