Cowboys LB Damien Wilson’s mugshot from earlier this month. He was arrested in Frisco.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys taking wait-and-see approach on Damien Wilson’s legal troubles

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

July 18, 2017 1:55 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t going to make any rash decisions when it comes to linebacker Damien Wilson.

Wilson finds himself in legal trouble after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Fourth of July celebration in Frisco.

“I just think in any situation this day and time, you have to gather all the facts before you do anything,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Tuesday. “I’m sure most people walking benefited from getting the benefit of the doubt and a second chance. Those are things we’ll look at. These things can happen. … We’ll see if our guys are good guys, which I think they are.”

The charges are second-degree felonies and, if convicted, Wilson could face two to 20 years in state prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

The incident is also being investigated by the NFL, and Wilson is subject to suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy even if the charges are eventually dropped.

Wilson, 24, played in all 16 games — including six starts — last season. He was credited with 35 tackles, 0.5 sack, four tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures. Wilson also had six tackles on special teams.

Wilson had been getting work with the first-team defense, too, during organized team activities and minicamp last month. He is considered a leading candidate for the starting strongside linebacker position.

