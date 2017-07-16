Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, right, discusses a tee shot with his coach and caddie Robert McMillan as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Monday, May 8, 2017.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, right, discusses a tee shot with his coach and caddie Robert McMillan as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Monday, May 8, 2017. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, right, discusses a tee shot with his coach and caddie Robert McMillan as he plays in the U.S. Open Local Qualifying at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Monday, May 8, 2017. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

July 16, 2017 1:00 PM

Romo’s golf not great, but he, Justin Timberlake and Steph Curry having loads of fun

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned recently anointed CBS Sports game analyst, isn’t producing great results on the golf course at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev.

He is having a great time with his celebrity buddies, award-winning singer-actor Justin Timberlake and Golden State Warriors basketball savant Stephen Curry, who have been in the star-power threesome in the celebrity tournament that concludes Sunday (2-5 p.m. NBC).

Romo and Curry connected on a basketball alley-oop pass.

Although deemed a tournament title favorite going into the event because of his strong attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open, Romo was in 19th place with 29 points (Stableford system) going into Sunday’s final round. Romo has had rounds of 79 and 77. Curry had 32 points after shooting a 73 on Saturday.

The basketball skills appear to have eroded too for former honorary Dallas Mavericks Romo, although Steph Curry had the “lock down defense.”

Timberlake got a lot of good-guy props on Wednesday for consoling a woman who had been hit by an errant shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp 1:23

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp
Dak Prescott's message to campers: Dream big 1:25

Dak Prescott's message to campers: Dream big
Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule 2:09

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule

View More Video