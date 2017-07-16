Romo’s golf not great, but he, Justin Timberlake and Steph Curry having loads of fun

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned recently anointed CBS Sports game analyst, isn’t producing great results on the golf course at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev.
He is having a great time with his celebrity buddies, award-winning singer-actor Justin Timberlake and Golden State Warriors basketball savant Stephen Curry, who have been in the star-power threesome in the celebrity tournament that concludes Sunday (2-5 p.m. NBC).
Romo and Curry connected on a basketball alley-oop pass.
Timberlake ➡️ Romo ➡️ Steph pic.twitter.com/waglzvaPrE— NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017
Although deemed a tournament title favorite going into the event because of his strong attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open, Romo was in 19th place with 29 points (Stableford system) going into Sunday’s final round. Romo has had rounds of 79 and 77. Curry had 32 points after shooting a 73 on Saturday.
The basketball skills appear to have eroded too for former honorary Dallas Mavericks Romo, although Steph Curry had the “lock down defense.”
.@StephenCurry30 with that lock down defense on @tonyromo!— NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017
pic.twitter.com/nkzqtsXuHQ
Timberlake got a lot of good-guy props on Wednesday for consoling a woman who had been hit by an errant shot.
