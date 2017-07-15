Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel still hoping for return to the NFL

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel is still holding out hope for a return to the NFL.

Manziel hasn’t played since the 2015 season because of a string of off the field incidents and poor play.

He was in Dallas at the National Fantasy Football Convention on Saturday and acknowledged that has had conversations with a couple of teams but nothing is imminent.

"I know Manziel has been out of work since being released by the Cleveland Browns following the situation that I put myself in," Manziel said. "I know the year I took off and obviously the mistakes that I made. Right now, I’m hopeful. I’m really hopeful. I think that I made some progress in that regard. But we’ll see. Whenever I get a call, I’ll do whatever I can to make the most of it."

Manziel says he misses the game badly.

But even more importantly, he believes he has learned from the error of his past ways. He has stayed out of news of late and remains focused on earning another chance in the NFL.

"I think the thing I realized over the past year and the thing I realized from being away from it is really how much you miss it," Manziel said. "That’s all I’ve known for so long. It’s what I love to do. It’s hard. It’s hard sitting here going through OTA time and going through summer time and then getting ready to go through fall camp and not being part of it. But at the same time, I’m really optimistic and hopeful that I’ll get another chance. That’s really what I’m holding out for every day."

The former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner was a first round pick of the Browns in 2014.

He went 2-6 in two seasons there while completing 57 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He received a four-game suspension for violation of the substance-abuse policy last summer.