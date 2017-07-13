Dak Prescott predicts Dallas Cowboys will repeat as NFC East champs

Dak Prescott doesn’t plan on the Dallas Cowboys losing their “division champions” label anytime soon.
The Cowboys’ quarterback predicted another division title on the red carpet before the ESPY awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
“We’re the Cowboys. We’re gonna win the NFC East,” Prescott said.
That’s what you’d expect to hear from the starting quarterback, of course.
But the Cowboys haven’t won consecutive NFC East titles in more than a decade. The Cowboys won five straight NFC East titles from 1992-96 during the ‘Triplets’ era that produced three Super Bowl championships.
The Cowboys have won just five division titles in the 20 years since that 1996 season.
Prescott is coming off arguably the best rookie season by a quarterback in league history, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. The 23-year-old passed completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had a 104.9 passer rating for the season.
Prescott’s stellar rookie season is why he won the ESPY award for “Best Breakthrough Athlete.”
“I’ve gotta thank my teammates ... Orlando Scandrick, Jason Witten, all those great vets that allowed me to come in as a rookie and just kind of take over the team and kind of propelled me to do so,” Prescott said during his acceptance speech. “I wanna thank them for that. My coaches, who put me in the right position, who gave me the right plays and allowed everything to happen.
“Thank the fans. Thank Cowboys Nation. Thank everyone that voted. Thank my family, my brothers, my dad and my mom as well. Thank God. Thank you all.”
