Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season. Star-Telegram photos Editing by Mark Hoffer
Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season. Star-Telegram photos Editing by Mark Hoffer

Dallas Cowboys

July 12, 2017 7:17 PM

Forbes again lists Dallas Cowboys as most valuable franchise

By Stephen Schroats

sschroats@star-telegram.com

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have been rated as the world’s most valuable sports franchise, worth $4.2 billion according to the annual valuations by Forbes.

It isn’t difficult to discover why.

Owner Jerry Jones has always been ahead of the game in securing major sponsorship deals for his team, sharing his brand with companies eager to be associated with “America’s Team.”

Owners of five NFL championships, though none since the 1995 season, the Cowboys continue to be the NFL’s biggest television draw. Despite coming off a 4-12 season in 2015, the Cowboys were penciled in for six national TV games last season. Because when it comes to ratings, the Cowboys move the needle.

Last season, Cowboys games had the top TV rating in seven of the first 14 weeks. By late November, the Cowboys had played in four of the five highest-rated games of the season.

Their divisional round loss to Green Bay in January was the most-watched Wild Card or Divisional Round game on any network ever. Imagine the metrics if the Cowboys ever made it back to a Super Bowl.

The team’s average home crowd of 92,539 last season at its $2 billion stadium was nearly 14,000 more per game than the next highest club.

In 2016’s bounce back season highlighted by a pair of rookie offensive stars, four Cowboys players were among the top 10 in NFL jersey sales, according to Sports Business Daily.

Forbes’ valuation of the Cowboys has doubled since 2013 when the team was ranked fifth behind three international soccer teams and baseball’s New York Yankees.

The Cowboys lead a rush of NFL teams onto the list, with 29 of pro football's 32 franchises making an appearance. Maybe next year Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

The biggest gainer of any team on the Forbes list is the Los Angeles Rams, who check in at No. 12 after not being in the top 50 last year. Moving from St. Louis back to Los Angeles seems to have already paid off.

Forbes top 50 most valuable sports franchises for 2017

Rank

Team

League

Value (billions)

1.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

$4.2

2.

New York Yankees

MLB

$3.7

3.

Manchester United

Soccer

$3.69

4.

Barcelona

Soccer

$3.64

5.

Real Madrid

Soccer

$3.58

6.

New England Patriots

NFL

$3.4

7.

New York Knicks

NBA

$3.3

8.

New York Giants

NFL

$3.1

9.

San Francisco 49ers

NFL

$3

9.

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA

$3

11.

Washington Redskins

NFL

$2.95

12.

Los Angeles Rams

NFL

$2.9

13.

New York Jets

NFL

$2.75

13.

Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB

$2.75

15.

Bayern Munich

Soccer

$2.71

16.

Chicago Bears

NFL

$2.7

16.

Boston Red Sox

MLB

$2.7

18.

Chicago Cubs

MLB

$2.68

19.

San Francisco Giants

MLB

$2.65

20.

Houston Texans

NFL

$2.6

20.

Golden State Warriors

NBA

$2.6

22.

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL

$2.5

22.

Chicago Bulls

NBA

$2.5

24.

Denver Broncos

NFL

$2.4

25.

Miami Dolphins

NFL

$2.38

26.

Green Bay Packers

NFL

$2.35

27.

Baltimore Ravens

NFL

$2.3

28.

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL

$2.25

29.

Seattle Seahawks

NFL

$2.23

30.

Minnesota Vikings

NFL

$2.2

30.

Boston Celtics

NBA

$2.2

32.

Indianapolis Colts

NFL

$2.18

33.

Atlanta Falcons

NFL

$2.13

34.

Oakland Raiders

NFL

$2.1

35.

Manchester City

Soccer

$2.083

36.

Los Angeles Chargers

NFL

$2.08

37.

Carolina Panthers

NFL

$2.075

38.

Arizona Cardinals

NFL

$2.03

39.

Tennessee Titans

NFL

$2

39.

Los Angeles Clippers

NBA

$2

39.

New York Mets

MLB

$2

42.

Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL

$1.95

43.

Arsenal

Soccer

$1.93

44.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL

$1.88

45.

Cleveland Browns

NFL

$1.85

46.

Chelsea

Soccer

$1.845

47.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL

$1.8

47.

Brooklyn Nets

NBA

$1.8

47.

St. Louis Cardinals

MLB

$1.8

50.

New Orleans Saints

NFL

$1.75

50.

Los Angeles Angels

MLB

$1.75

Top 10 for 2016

Related stories from Star-Telegram

1.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

$4B

2.

Real Madrid

Soccer

$3.7B

3.

Barcelona

Soccer

$3.6B

4.

New York Yankees

MLB

$3.4B

5.

Manchester United

Soccer

$3.3B

6.

New England Patriots

NBA

$3.2B

7.

New York Knicks

NBA

$3B

8.

Washington Redskins

NFL

$2.9B

9.

New York Giants

NFL

$2.8B

10.

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA

$2.7B

Top 10 for 2015

1.

Real Madrid

Soccer

$3.26B

2.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

$3.2B

2.

New York Yankees

MLB

$3.2B

4.

Barcelona

Soccer

$3.16B

5.

Manchester United

Soccer

$3.1B

6.

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA

$2.6B

6.

New England Patriots

NBA

$2.6B

8.

New York Knicks

NBA

$2.5B

9.

Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB

$2.4B

9.

Washington Redskins

NFL

$2.4B

Top 10 for 2014

1.

Real Madrid

Soccer

$3.44B

2.

Barcelona

Soccer

$3.2B

3.

Manchester United

Soccer

$2.81B

4.

New York Yankees

MLB

$2.5B

5.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

$2.3B

6.

Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB

$2B

7.

Bayern Munich

Soccer

$1.85B

8.

New England Patriots

NFL

$1.8B

9.

Washington Redskins

NFL

$1.7B

10.

New York Giants

NFL

$1.55B

Top 10 for 2013

1.

Real Madrid

Soccer

$3.3B

2.

Manchester United

Soccer

$3.17B

3.

Barcelona

Soccer

$2.6B

4.

New York Yankees

MLB

$2.3B

5.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL

$2.1B

6.

New England Patriots

NFL

$1.64B

7.

Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB

$1.62B

8.

Washington Redskins

NFL

$1.6B

9.

New York Giants

NFL

$1.47B

10.

Arsenal

Soccer

$1.33B

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp

View More Video