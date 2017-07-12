Forbes again lists Dallas Cowboys as most valuable franchise

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have been rated as the world’s most valuable sports franchise, worth $4.2 billion according to the annual valuations by Forbes.

It isn’t difficult to discover why.

Owner Jerry Jones has always been ahead of the game in securing major sponsorship deals for his team, sharing his brand with companies eager to be associated with “America’s Team.”

Owners of five NFL championships, though none since the 1995 season, the Cowboys continue to be the NFL’s biggest television draw. Despite coming off a 4-12 season in 2015, the Cowboys were penciled in for six national TV games last season. Because when it comes to ratings, the Cowboys move the needle.

Last season, Cowboys games had the top TV rating in seven of the first 14 weeks. By late November, the Cowboys had played in four of the five highest-rated games of the season.

Their divisional round loss to Green Bay in January was the most-watched Wild Card or Divisional Round game on any network ever. Imagine the metrics if the Cowboys ever made it back to a Super Bowl.

The team’s average home crowd of 92,539 last season at its $2 billion stadium was nearly 14,000 more per game than the next highest club.

In 2016’s bounce back season highlighted by a pair of rookie offensive stars, four Cowboys players were among the top 10 in NFL jersey sales, according to Sports Business Daily.

Forbes’ valuation of the Cowboys has doubled since 2013 when the team was ranked fifth behind three international soccer teams and baseball’s New York Yankees.

The Cowboys lead a rush of NFL teams onto the list, with 29 of pro football's 32 franchises making an appearance. Maybe next year Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

The biggest gainer of any team on the Forbes list is the Los Angeles Rams, who check in at No. 12 after not being in the top 50 last year. Moving from St. Louis back to Los Angeles seems to have already paid off.

Forbes top 50 most valuable sports franchises for 2017

Rank Team League Value (billions) 1. Dallas Cowboys NFL $4.2 2. New York Yankees MLB $3.7 3. Manchester United Soccer $3.69 4. Barcelona Soccer $3.64 5. Real Madrid Soccer $3.58 6. New England Patriots NFL $3.4 7. New York Knicks NBA $3.3 8. New York Giants NFL $3.1 9. San Francisco 49ers NFL $3 9. Los Angeles Lakers NBA $3 11. Washington Redskins NFL $2.95 12. Los Angeles Rams NFL $2.9 13. New York Jets NFL $2.75 13. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB $2.75 15. Bayern Munich Soccer $2.71 16. Chicago Bears NFL $2.7 16. Boston Red Sox MLB $2.7 18. Chicago Cubs MLB $2.68 19. San Francisco Giants MLB $2.65 20. Houston Texans NFL $2.6 20. Golden State Warriors NBA $2.6 22. Philadelphia Eagles NFL $2.5 22. Chicago Bulls NBA $2.5 24. Denver Broncos NFL $2.4 25. Miami Dolphins NFL $2.38 26. Green Bay Packers NFL $2.35 27. Baltimore Ravens NFL $2.3 28. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL $2.25 29. Seattle Seahawks NFL $2.23 30. Minnesota Vikings NFL $2.2 30. Boston Celtics NBA $2.2 32. Indianapolis Colts NFL $2.18 33. Atlanta Falcons NFL $2.13 34. Oakland Raiders NFL $2.1 35. Manchester City Soccer $2.083 36. Los Angeles Chargers NFL $2.08 37. Carolina Panthers NFL $2.075 38. Arizona Cardinals NFL $2.03 39. Tennessee Titans NFL $2 39. Los Angeles Clippers NBA $2 39. New York Mets MLB $2 42. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL $1.95 43. Arsenal Soccer $1.93 44. Kansas City Chiefs NFL $1.88 45. Cleveland Browns NFL $1.85 46. Chelsea Soccer $1.845 47. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL $1.8 47. Brooklyn Nets NBA $1.8 47. St. Louis Cardinals MLB $1.8 50. New Orleans Saints NFL $1.75 50. Los Angeles Angels MLB $1.75

Top 10 for 2016

1. Dallas Cowboys NFL $4B 2. Real Madrid Soccer $3.7B 3. Barcelona Soccer $3.6B 4. New York Yankees MLB $3.4B 5. Manchester United Soccer $3.3B 6. New England Patriots NBA $3.2B 7. New York Knicks NBA $3B 8. Washington Redskins NFL $2.9B 9. New York Giants NFL $2.8B 10. Los Angeles Lakers NBA $2.7B

Top 10 for 2015

1. Real Madrid Soccer $3.26B 2. Dallas Cowboys NFL $3.2B 2. New York Yankees MLB $3.2B 4. Barcelona Soccer $3.16B 5. Manchester United Soccer $3.1B 6. Los Angeles Lakers NBA $2.6B 6. New England Patriots NBA $2.6B 8. New York Knicks NBA $2.5B 9. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB $2.4B 9. Washington Redskins NFL $2.4B

Top 10 for 2014

1. Real Madrid Soccer $3.44B 2. Barcelona Soccer $3.2B 3. Manchester United Soccer $2.81B 4. New York Yankees MLB $2.5B 5. Dallas Cowboys NFL $2.3B 6. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB $2B 7. Bayern Munich Soccer $1.85B 8. New England Patriots NFL $1.8B 9. Washington Redskins NFL $1.7B 10. New York Giants NFL $1.55B

Top 10 for 2013