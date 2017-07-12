Forbes again lists Dallas Cowboys as most valuable franchise

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have been rated as the world’s most valuable sports franchise, worth $4.2 billion according to the annual valuations by Forbes.
It isn’t difficult to discover why.
Owner Jerry Jones has always been ahead of the game in securing major sponsorship deals for his team, sharing his brand with companies eager to be associated with “America’s Team.”
Owners of five NFL championships, though none since the 1995 season, the Cowboys continue to be the NFL’s biggest television draw. Despite coming off a 4-12 season in 2015, the Cowboys were penciled in for six national TV games last season. Because when it comes to ratings, the Cowboys move the needle.
Last season, Cowboys games had the top TV rating in seven of the first 14 weeks. By late November, the Cowboys had played in four of the five highest-rated games of the season.
Their divisional round loss to Green Bay in January was the most-watched Wild Card or Divisional Round game on any network ever. Imagine the metrics if the Cowboys ever made it back to a Super Bowl.
The team’s average home crowd of 92,539 last season at its $2 billion stadium was nearly 14,000 more per game than the next highest club.
In 2016’s bounce back season highlighted by a pair of rookie offensive stars, four Cowboys players were among the top 10 in NFL jersey sales, according to Sports Business Daily.
Forbes’ valuation of the Cowboys has doubled since 2013 when the team was ranked fifth behind three international soccer teams and baseball’s New York Yankees.
The Cowboys lead a rush of NFL teams onto the list, with 29 of pro football's 32 franchises making an appearance. Maybe next year Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.
The biggest gainer of any team on the Forbes list is the Los Angeles Rams, who check in at No. 12 after not being in the top 50 last year. Moving from St. Louis back to Los Angeles seems to have already paid off.
Forbes top 50 most valuable sports franchises for 2017
Rank
Team
League
Value (billions)
1.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
$4.2
2.
New York Yankees
MLB
$3.7
3.
Manchester United
Soccer
$3.69
4.
Barcelona
Soccer
$3.64
5.
Real Madrid
Soccer
$3.58
6.
New England Patriots
NFL
$3.4
7.
New York Knicks
NBA
$3.3
8.
New York Giants
NFL
$3.1
9.
San Francisco 49ers
NFL
$3
9.
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA
$3
11.
Washington Redskins
NFL
$2.95
12.
Los Angeles Rams
NFL
$2.9
13.
New York Jets
NFL
$2.75
13.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
$2.75
15.
Bayern Munich
Soccer
$2.71
16.
Chicago Bears
NFL
$2.7
16.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
$2.7
18.
Chicago Cubs
MLB
$2.68
19.
San Francisco Giants
MLB
$2.65
20.
Houston Texans
NFL
$2.6
20.
Golden State Warriors
NBA
$2.6
22.
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
$2.5
22.
Chicago Bulls
NBA
$2.5
24.
Denver Broncos
NFL
$2.4
25.
Miami Dolphins
NFL
$2.38
26.
Green Bay Packers
NFL
$2.35
27.
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
$2.3
28.
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
$2.25
29.
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
$2.23
30.
Minnesota Vikings
NFL
$2.2
30.
Boston Celtics
NBA
$2.2
32.
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
$2.18
33.
Atlanta Falcons
NFL
$2.13
34.
Oakland Raiders
NFL
$2.1
35.
Manchester City
Soccer
$2.083
36.
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL
$2.08
37.
Carolina Panthers
NFL
$2.075
38.
Arizona Cardinals
NFL
$2.03
39.
Tennessee Titans
NFL
$2
39.
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA
$2
39.
New York Mets
MLB
$2
42.
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
$1.95
43.
Arsenal
Soccer
$1.93
44.
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
$1.88
45.
Cleveland Browns
NFL
$1.85
46.
Chelsea
Soccer
$1.845
47.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
$1.8
47.
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
$1.8
47.
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
$1.8
50.
New Orleans Saints
NFL
$1.75
50.
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
$1.75
Top 10 for 2016
1.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
$4B
2.
Real Madrid
Soccer
$3.7B
3.
Barcelona
Soccer
$3.6B
4.
New York Yankees
MLB
$3.4B
5.
Manchester United
Soccer
$3.3B
6.
New England Patriots
NBA
$3.2B
7.
New York Knicks
NBA
$3B
8.
Washington Redskins
NFL
$2.9B
9.
New York Giants
NFL
$2.8B
10.
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA
$2.7B
Top 10 for 2015
1.
Real Madrid
Soccer
$3.26B
2.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
$3.2B
2.
New York Yankees
MLB
$3.2B
4.
Barcelona
Soccer
$3.16B
5.
Manchester United
Soccer
$3.1B
6.
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA
$2.6B
6.
New England Patriots
NBA
$2.6B
8.
New York Knicks
NBA
$2.5B
9.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
$2.4B
9.
Washington Redskins
NFL
$2.4B
Top 10 for 2014
1.
Real Madrid
Soccer
$3.44B
2.
Barcelona
Soccer
$3.2B
3.
Manchester United
Soccer
$2.81B
4.
New York Yankees
MLB
$2.5B
5.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
$2.3B
6.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
$2B
7.
Bayern Munich
Soccer
$1.85B
8.
New England Patriots
NFL
$1.8B
9.
Washington Redskins
NFL
$1.7B
10.
New York Giants
NFL
$1.55B
Top 10 for 2013
1.
Real Madrid
Soccer
$3.3B
2.
Manchester United
Soccer
$3.17B
3.
Barcelona
Soccer
$2.6B
4.
New York Yankees
MLB
$2.3B
5.
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
$2.1B
6.
New England Patriots
NFL
$1.64B
7.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
$1.62B
8.
Washington Redskins
NFL
$1.6B
9.
New York Giants
NFL
$1.47B
10.
Arsenal
Soccer
$1.33B
