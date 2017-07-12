Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson told police he had ‘rage’ before arrest

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson blamed road rage for allegedly backing into a woman and then pulling out an AR-15 rifle after a Fourth of July celebration in Frisco, according to police documents, WFAA.com reported.
Wilson, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick out of Minnesota, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said Wilson, 24, “intentionally backed his truck into a female while parking, then brandished a rifle at another man.”
The incident happened in a parking lot outside Toyota Stadium, home of the FC Dallas soccer club.
A probable-cause affidavit released to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday says a man flagged down officers in the stadium’s parking lot and told them someone in a red pickup struck his sister-in-law while parking and pulled out his rifle.
The serious nature of the charges may put part or much of Wilson’s 2017 season in jeopardy of suspension.
Even if Wilson were to face a reduced charge or have the charges dropped, the NFL has a personal conduct policy that doesn’t need legal charges for a suspension to be levied.
Wilson was expected to be the Cowboys’ starting strongside linebacker when they are in their base 4-3 defense. There are potential replacements among free agent linebackers.
Comments