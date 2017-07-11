Romo’s fantasy football convention on track to become reality in Dallas

Tony Romo’s fantasy football dream could be about to come true. Finally.
Romo, the co-owner of the National Fantasy Football Convention (NFFC), tried to vain to hold the event the past two years as the NFL scrapped it because of gambling concerns and sponsorship issues.
In 2015, the league banned players from attending the event because it was going to be held at a casino property in Las Vegas.
Last year, Romo moved the convention to Pasadena, Calif., but the NFL had an issue with the promotion of the event’s title sponsor, EA Sports, which ended up canceling its participation.
But the third time looks to be the charm for the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS Sports announcer.
Romo is moving the three-day event to Dallas this weekend, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reports. Cowboys stars Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott, among many other current and former NFL players, are expected to attend.
And Romo and his cousin, NFFC co-owner Andy Alberth, don’t expect any roadblocks this time around.
“Never say never, because you never know what they (the NFL) are going to do, but we never got this close,” Alberth told Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. “And we have really good lawyers. We’re very confident and are super excited to see this thing come true after three years.”
Romo’s company is suing the NFL over both canceled events, with one case expected to go to trail in November.
