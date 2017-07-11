Bryce Harper asks about Dak Prescott during right-field interview at All-Star Game

Washington Nationals star right fielder Bryce Harper was being interviewed live on Fox Sports telecast as he played right field Tuesday night at the All-Star Game in Miami.

He said he felt like he was commentating, like on NFL Network.

“Speaking of that, how do you think Dak’s gonna be this year?” Harper asked Fox broadcaster Joe Buck.

Harper is a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. Which doesn’t go over real well among Washington Redskins fans.

“He’s fun to watch, watching him on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, that guy, him and Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott), unbelievable. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Cowboys quarterback was evidently watching.

Prescott tweeted: “Appreciate the love @Bharper3407 . You’re THAT DUDE though. Everyday of the week #ASG17”