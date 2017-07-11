Dak Prescott sounds a little upset about Ezekiel Elliott’s Body Issue pose

Dak Prescott sounds less than enthusiastic that his co-rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott posed for the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback told SI.com in an interview published this week:

“I think Zeke should use his platform to do things like I’m doing with Bristol-Myers Squibb for Ready. Raise. Rise. instead of doing his thing for the body issue and doing photo shoots.”

Prescott was asked if he’d ever pose for something like what Elliott .

“I think it would have to be in order to promote something, but I’m not really sure. I would have to get that offer first and talk it over.”

So maybe he’s not too upset with Zeke.

Since Elliott pulled down the top of a female acquaintance at a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas, maybe Prescott is trying to nudge his teammate and friend away from the whole naked body parts thing.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,631 yards as he and Prescott, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, helped lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season record.

Ready. Raise. Rise. is a campaign launched by the pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb on Jun 28 to raise $150,000 to fight cancer by July 31.

Prescott’s mother, the biggest influence in his life, died of cancer in 2013. He explains what the campaign is about to SI.com.

“Ready. Raise. Rise. is a huge campaign trying to bring awareness to Immuno-Oncology research and the fact that this cause is so near and dear to so many Americans, and they can relate. Specifically because I lost my mom as a sophomore in college at 20 years old, it is important for me to use my platform with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eric Stonestreet to try and make a difference and bring awareness.”

Stonestreet plays Cam on the TV sitcom “Modern Family.”