Dak Prescott delivers again, with surprise visit to son of slain deputy

Dallas Cowboys fans probably can’t count all the reasons they love their new starting quarterback, Dak Prescott.
A scenario Saturday in Mississippi showed Prescott’s humanity, grace and natural inclination to do good things.
The former Mississippi State quarterback made a visit to Nash Durr, the10-year-old son of Deputy William Durr, who was killed during a man’s vengeful shooting rampage May 27-28 in Brookhaven, Miss., that left eight people dead.
William Durr and his family were big Bulldogs fans.
The Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, Miss., tells the story.
Durr’s wife Tressie and sister Meg told Nash they were taking him to a botanical garden, according to a Facebook post by Clarion-Ledger reporter Therese Appel, but instead some one-on-one time with Dak was at the end of the trip. The Facebook post has the photos of the visit.
Prescott’s mother died in 2013. His remembrance of her and what he did for him growing up in Louisiana was one of the first things that touched Cowboys fans as they learned about what their new quarterback was made of.
Comments