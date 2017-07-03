Cowboys’ McFadden confirms he had family members shot at Little Rock nightclub

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden, a former Arkansas Razorbacks star, is seen on video outside the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock in the early morning hours after Saturday night’s mass shooting that left 28 people injured.
The video was obtained by Arkansasmatters.com and was published Monday.
McFadden’s mother told Arkansasmatters.com that her son went to the scene to check on three family members who were shot.
McFadden sent out a tweet Monday night at about 9:15 p.m. explaining the situation and asking for privacy for his family and their medical status.
He wrote that he was at home when he got a call from a nephew who had been shot and said “that some of my relatives were among those shot.”
Thanks everyone for checking in and praying for my family. Just to answer a few questions: pic.twitter.com/QTAF0mbVIR— Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) July 4, 2017
McFadden’s mother told the Arkansas website that the injured family members were Marvell Harris, 23; Wallace Muhammad, 35, and Marquette Muhammad, 16. Other members of McFadden’s family were believed to be inside the club when gunfire erupted.
The shooting left 28 people injured.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge came so fast that investigators believe multiple people had to have been involved. Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner credited quick work by first responders for there being no fatalities.
