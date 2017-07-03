Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden takes a breather during minicamp practice in Frisco at The Star on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. In the early morning hours Sunday, McFadden went to the scene of a mass shooting at a Little Rock, Ark., nightclub after a phone call from a nephew that he and other family members had been shot.
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden takes a breather during minicamp practice in Frisco at The Star on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. In the early morning hours Sunday, McFadden went to the scene of a mass shooting at a Little Rock, Ark., nightclub after a phone call from a nephew that he and other family members had been shot. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden takes a breather during minicamp practice in Frisco at The Star on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. In the early morning hours Sunday, McFadden went to the scene of a mass shooting at a Little Rock, Ark., nightclub after a phone call from a nephew that he and other family members had been shot. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

July 03, 2017 9:46 PM

Cowboys’ McFadden confirms he had family members shot at Little Rock nightclub

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden, a former Arkansas Razorbacks star, is seen on video outside the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock in the early morning hours after Saturday night’s mass shooting that left 28 people injured.

The video was obtained by Arkansasmatters.com and was published Monday.

McFadden’s mother told Arkansasmatters.com that her son went to the scene to check on three family members who were shot.

McFadden sent out a tweet Monday night at about 9:15 p.m. explaining the situation and asking for privacy for his family and their medical status.

He wrote that he was at home when he got a call from a nephew who had been shot and said “that some of my relatives were among those shot.”

McFadden’s mother told the Arkansas website that the injured family members were Marvell Harris, 23; Wallace Muhammad, 35, and Marquette Muhammad, 16. Other members of McFadden’s family were believed to be inside the club when gunfire erupted.

The shooting left 28 people injured.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge came so fast that investigators believe multiple people had to have been involved. Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner credited quick work by first responders for there being no fatalities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule 2:09

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017 1:04

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017
Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: 'We are good' despite QB's unresolved future 1:09

Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: 'We are good' despite QB's unresolved future

View More Video

Sports Videos