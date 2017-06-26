Eyes have it: Ezekiel Elliott featured in ESPN’s Body Issue

We saw a lot of Ezekiel Elliott during his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now we’re about to see a lot more.

From a different angle.

Elliott will be featured in ESPN The Magazine’s annual body issue.

Ezekiel Elliott will be featured in ESPN The Magazine’s ninth annual body issue. ESPN

The magazine will be released on newsstands on July 7.

Elliott became the fifth rookie since the NFL merger to win the NFL’s rushing title with 1,631 yards, the third-most by a rookie in NFL history. He became the fourth rookie in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

The ninth annual Body Issue will feature 23 athletes, including track and field Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills of Jamaica.