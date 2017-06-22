Dak Prescott has fourth-best odds to win 2018 NFL MVP

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017 Pause 0:39 Jets coach Todd Bowles hopes CB Morris Claiborne can stay healthy 1:09 Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: 'We are good' despite QB's unresolved future 1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch 2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? 1:34 Bengals Cowboys Post Game Press Conference 1:48 Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill reports from The Star Sunday 1:38 Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett talks about Dak Prescott replacing Tony Romo 1:00 Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott talks about starting after Romo injury 2:34 Clarence Hill and Drew Davison visit The Star, the new home of the Dallas Cowboys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Get ready for some football with our video graphic of the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming preseason and regular season games Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Get ready for some football with our video graphic of the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming preseason and regular season games Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com