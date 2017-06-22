Dak Prescott has fourth-best odds to win 2018 NFL MVP

Las Vegas doesn't seem to think a sophomore slump is on the horizon for Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott.
In fact, oddsmakers appear to be banking on them carrying the Dallas Cowboys to another successful season in 2017.
Prescott has the fourth-best odds to win the MVP award, according to Bovada. That bookmaker site has Prescott with 12/1 odds to win the award.
New England's Tom Brady has the best odds at 4/1 followed by Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (7/1) and Oakland's Derek Carr (9/1). Others at 12/1 along with Prescott include Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger and Seattle's Russell Wilson.
Elliott has the best odds of a non-quarterback at 20/1. The next-best running back odds go to Arizona's David Johnson (33/1).
Others of note: Highland Park product Matthew Stafford of Detroit has 50/1 odds; former TCU quarterback and Cincinnati's Andy Dalton has 100/1; Texas A&M product and Denver pass rush specialist Von Miller has 100/1 odds; former Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray who is now with Tennessee is also at 100/1.
Comments