NFL’s ‘important dates’ include Cowboys’ link to 2018 Draft

The NFL released its "important dates" for 2017-18, including scheduling next year's draft for April 26-28.

A site for the draft is to be determined, but the Dallas Cowboys are among the favorites to land it. Owner Jerry Jones is hopeful that the league chooses DFW to host the marquee event.

If chosen, the Cowboys could try and utilize both AT&T Stadium in Arlington and The Star in Frisco to host the three-day spectacle.

Philadelphia hosted this year's draft and drew rave reviews with attendance numbers. New York City had been the home of the draft for years, but the league is starting to move it around. Chicago hosted the 2015 and 2016 drafts.

Other notable dates:

▪ Sept. 2, 3 p.m. CT: Teams must reduce rosters from 90 players to 53.

▪ Oct. 31, 3 p.m. CT: Trade deadline, the Tuesday before Week 9. The last notable Cowboys in-season trade happened in 2008 when the team acquired receiver Roy Williams from the Detroit Lions.

▪ Jan 1, 2018: Teams may opt to exercise fifth-year option on 2015 first-round picks. They have until May 3 to do this.

▪ Jan. 6-7: Wild card playoffs

▪ Jan. 13-14: Divisional playoffs

▪ Jan. 21: Championship games

▪ Jan. 27: Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama

▪ Jan. 28: Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida

▪ Feb. 4: Super Bowl in Minneapolis

▪ Feb. 20: First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition tags with the deadline coming at 3 p.m. CT on March 6.

▪ Feb. 27- March 5: NFL Combine in Indianapolis

▪ March 12-14: Clubs may enter into contract talks with players set to hit free agency

▪ March 14: The 2018 league year begins at 3 p.m. CT, thus teams can sign free agents

▪ April 26-28: NFL draft, site TBD