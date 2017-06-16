Cowboys competition message includes Pop-A-Shot and Skeet Ball

Competition is the buzz word for the Dallas Cowboys on and off the field under coach Jason Garrett.

He is constantly putting them in competitive situations and working to foster a competitive environment.

To that end, Garrett had the participate in arcade style games during the final week of off-season practices.

They played Pop-a-Shot basketball on Tuesday and competed in Skeet Ball on Wednesday.

"We compete for everything," Garrett said. "Whether you’re playing checkers or chess, the best players are the best competitors. So we put them in those kinds of environments. You set up some teams where guys are working together in a competitive situation and it’s something that I think our players enjoy. I think it’s something they benefit from."

Garrett divides the players up on teams but it's usually based on the offense going against the defense.

It adds some fun to the monotony of mini-camp practices, weight lifting and team meetings, but the purpose is what's most important.

Garrett wants the Cowboys competing and trying to win every single moment of every single day.

The Cowboys report to training camp in July.