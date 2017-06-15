Albeit unrealistic, Dez Bryant recruiting Darrelle Revis

Wide receiver Dez Bryant still hasn't heard from free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis regarding his social media recruiting pitch to get him to join the Dallas Cowboys.

But he hasn't given up hope.

“It’s still a hope. It’s still a chance,” Bryant said Thursday after the Cowboys’ final mini-camp practice.

Now this is the longest of shots, if that, considering no one the Cowboys personnel department is considering adding Revis to the roster.

Not after drafting three cornerbacks, namely Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Jourdan Lewis in the third, and signing Nolan Carroll in free agency to go along with holdovers Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown.

Still, that didn't stop Bryant from trying to recruit Revis in a tweet on Sunday: “Dallas? I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting…..”

Asked Thursday why he was interested in adding Revis, Bryant said, "It would be a great look. Why not? We want to win."