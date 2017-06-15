Wide receiver Dez Bryant is studying the big picture with the Dallas Cowboys and not just his side of the ball.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant is studying the big picture with the Dallas Cowboys and not just his side of the ball. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com
Wide receiver Dez Bryant is studying the big picture with the Dallas Cowboys and not just his side of the ball. Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

June 15, 2017 3:59 PM

Albeit unrealistic, Dez Bryant recruiting Darrelle Revis

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

Wide receiver Dez Bryant still hasn't heard from free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis regarding his social media recruiting pitch to get him to join the Dallas Cowboys.

But he hasn't given up hope.

“It’s still a hope. It’s still a chance,” Bryant said Thursday after the Cowboys’ final mini-camp practice.

Now this is the longest of shots, if that, considering no one the Cowboys personnel department is considering adding Revis to the roster.

Not after drafting three cornerbacks, namely Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Jourdan Lewis in the third, and signing Nolan Carroll in free agency to go along with holdovers Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown.

Still, that didn't stop Bryant from trying to recruit Revis in a tweet on Sunday: “Dallas? I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting…..”

Asked Thursday why he was interested in adding Revis, Bryant said, "It would be a great look. Why not? We want to win."

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017 1:04

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017
Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: 'We are good' despite QB's unresolved future 1:09

Jerry Jones on Tony Romo: 'We are good' despite QB's unresolved future

Jets coach Todd Bowles hopes CB Morris Claiborne can stay healthy 0:39

Jets coach Todd Bowles hopes CB Morris Claiborne can stay healthy

View More Video

Sports Videos