Zac Dysert still chasing NFL dreams with Dallas Cowboys

Zac Dysert isn’t ready to give up on his football dreams quite yet. He’s with his seventh NFL organization in five years, and is hoping to break through with the Cowboys.
This might be the best chance Dysert has had. The Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore, but don’t have a clear-cut favorite for the No. 3 job.
Dysert and undrafted rookie free agent Cooper Rush are the two options for now.
“That’s what I’ve understood it as,” said Dysert, the Denver Broncos’ seventh-round draft choice in 2013 out of Miami-Ohio. “I’m just trying to put myself in a position to win that job. I’m getting in the playbook, getting in the film room, getting as comfortable as I can. When training camp comes, I’ll be ready to go.”
Dysert, 27, has become a journeyman quarterback in the league. He spent time with the Broncos in 2013-14; had stints with the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in 2015; and the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals last season.
The Cowboys claimed Dysert off waivers from the Cardinals on June 5.
“For me, this is my dream,” Dysert said. “This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. I’m going to do it as long as I can and hope something comes out of it. Hopefully I get a shot sometime.”
