Cowboys’ Jason Witten is familiar with window of opportunity

Jason Witten has heard about “the window” for years and has never shied away from it. He has always acknowledged that his time to win a Super Bowl is now.

He said that in 2016. He said that in 2015. He said that in 2014. He said that, of course, with the mindset that he and quarterback Tony Romo were on the back end of their careers and needed to make a run sooner than later.

Well, it never happened with Romo, who walked away from the game and into the CBS Sports broadcast booth this off-season.

But, to Witten’s surprise, his window to win remains just as realistic now as it was three years ago with or without Romo. Witten and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a fortunate situation where there will be no rebuilding process in the first Romo-less year.

Everyone knows the rise of Dak Prescott by now and how he filled in for an injured Romo and played well enough to keep the starting job even when Romo returned last season.

Could anyone have envisioned such a seamless transition between franchise quarterbacks?

“I never would have envisioned that,” Witten said. “To think what Tony did in his last 20 games as a starter, I mean, I just felt really confident on what he was able to accomplish, really over the course of 14 years.

“But for me that’s something that I’ve tried to pride myself on is there isn’t a transition. My job is to try to evolve and develop and playing at this level, it just goes with it with the cycle. That’s where I find myself now. You’re starting that over building relationships and communication and a lot of those things that Tony and I had. But it’s a different way. It’s not, ‘Hey, we used to do it this way.’ It’s, ‘How are we going to do it?’ I think that’s what our team did a really good job of last year and have to continue to build on that.”

For Witten, it’s a new sense of optimism surrounding a team that has been rejuvenated by young stars in Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys are among the Super Bowl favorites going into next season and rightfully so.

Prescott and Elliott were among the top rookies in the league; the offensive line is considered the best in the league with three All-Pro talents in left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick; and the defense has gotten reinforcements through the draft.

But Witten is among the veteran voices who won’t let the team buy into the hype.

“The thing that our team really understands is that you have to be able to eliminate the noise, good or bad,” Witten said. “On a bigger scale is whatever the outside expectations are they don’t even compare to what our internal expectations are for ourselves. With that, you really can’t allow that to affect how you go about it, good or bad. I think when you have success, you have to go back and maybe have even more importance on the little things that allowed you to do that.

“I think our team has an understanding, yeah, we’re good guys, we’re talented, there’s a good mixture of young, prime, veteran players, but it’s bigger than that. I think this team kind of understands it this time of year. But 31 other teams are working their tails off too that are preparing to compete for a championship. We have to earn that.”

Witten would know better than most. He is going into his 15th season. He has had at least 64 receptions and 650 receiving yards in each of the past 13 seasons. Of his 63 career receiving touchdowns, 37 came from Romo.

As coach Jason Garrett said, “He’s still a really, really good football player. He can play the position – the versatility he has as a receiver, as a blocker, he can do all that we ask him to do. I don’t think there’s another tight end in football like him.”

That’s why the Cowboys extended Witten through the 2021 season in March, ensuring that he will retire with the team. Witten already has a Hall of Fame case, too, being a member of the 1,000-catch club and holding a number of Cowboys records such as most consecutive games played and most consecutive games started.

But Witten is more focused on getting an edge going into Year 15 and being part of what he hopes is his first championship team.

“There’re always areas you can improve,” Witten said. “It was a good season, a lot of great things happened for our team, but we can be better. I can be better. We have to do that. I think it starts with a plan and putting that plan in place of how can I get myself in Year 15 to make it your best year yet. That’s what I’m pushing myself to do right now.

“I think it’s just with our system and understanding what your role is – the techniques, the route running, the blocking, it all works hand in hand. So just re-define that and refine my game day in and day out so I can get that edge.”