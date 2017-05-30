Crowded secondary doesn’t bother hungry rookie Marquez White

Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick Marquez White has been all business since joining the team.

With the secondary now heavy with young re-enforcements and a number of holes to fill, opportunities exists for the former Florida State defensive back.

White doesn’t lack confidence or the clarity of the opportunity in front of him despite being the third cornerback taken in the NFL Draft by the Cowboys. The Cowboys took Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third round.

“It’s not about what round you went in,” White said. “It’s about going out and showing them that you want to be here.

“This class of DBs was very deep and their were a lot of great players. I got picked where I got picked and it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Despite four years with the Seminoles, NFL scouts deemed White a work in progress entering the draft.

He started every game in his final two seasons in Tallahassee, but essentially was just a special teams contributor in his first two seasons.

That led evaluators like CBS Sports Dane Brugler to label White, a player worth developing.

White didn’t try to dismiss those evaluations either.

“My goal right now is to just get back into shape and show the coaches I want to compete and I want to start and that’s the most important thing right now,” he said. “Whatever happens, when your name’s called, you’ve got to produce.”

White said he had no contact with the Cowboys before the draft. However, he trained at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney. One of his trainers was former Cowboys star Kevin Smith, who played cornerback for Dallas 1992-1999.

“I had zero contact with the Cowboys,” White said after being selected. “He (Kevin Smith) was my position coach. He coached me throughout the process. While I was training with him, I feel like he put the word in somewhere.”

White said he even visited AT&T Stadium during training not knowing that he would end up being drafted by the Cowboys.

“My last workout before the combine was in Cowboys stadium, trying to get my tuneup in the stadium. We were at the big stadium. Jerry’s World,” White said. “It’s crazy how that happens.”

White had 25 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in his senior season with Florida State.

But Brugler pointed out in his pre-draft notes that while speedy, White has difficulty controlling his momentum in defending routes and tends to lose the ball down the field.

There’s plenty of room for growth and White said he gets that. The Cowboys have the second of three organized team activities this week at The Star in Frisco.

“We did a lot of the same things on offense and defense at Florida State and our practices were high-demand, up-tempo like they are here,” he said. “The expectations are high for the program down there and probably higher here, but I think I’m prepared for it.”