Tony Romo makes CBS debut at Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Tony Romo made his CBS debut, albeit a brief one, on Saturday at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club.

Romo, who left the NFL to join CBS as their lead NFL analyst, was in the booth with Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo on the 18th hole.

The announcers welcomed their newest addition around 2:30 p.m. He talked for 3 minutes, 10 seconds. He did not do any play-by-play announcing.

Romo will also be paired with Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on the network’s No. 1 NFL team.

The final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational is Sunday.