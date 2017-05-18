Cowboys Fit brings fans closer to team

Fan engagement has always been a huge focal point of the Dallas Cowboys under owner Jerry Jones.

But the franchise might have taken the concept to an unprecedented level with the opening of Cowboys Fit at the team's headquarters at The Star in Frisco.

It's a 60,000 square foot, state-of-the-art health and fitness studio that allows its members to train and recover where the Cowboys do, using the same cutting-edge equipment and recovery innovations.

"When this all started, the dream was to engage fans with our team," Jones said Thursday at the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Cowboys Fit. "The dream was to some how make it so so how not just our fans, but all could integrate within what goes with the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys."

The Cowboys cheerleaders already work out at Cowboys fit and the players will use the facility for recovery treatments, including cryotherapy, NormaTec and hydra massage.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Dez Bryant demonstrated use of the recovery innovations for the media.

Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said there will be times when members get to take spin classes and do yoga with the players.

Cowboys fit was built in partnership with Mark Mastrov, chairman of New Evolution Ventures and founder of 24 Hour Fitness.

Amenities include boutique-style classes, a rooftop deck and 25-meter lap pool overlooking the Cowboys practice fields, a health and nutrition bar, a 40-yard indoor fitness turf, more the 100 fee weights, more than 40 selectorized machines and 90 pieces of interactive cardio.

Cowboys Fit has murals of the players on the walls throughout the facility in addition to the Cowboys brand.

Jerry Jones Jr, the team's chief sales and marketing officer and the point man on the project, said Cowboys Fit is just the next step in the process when the Cowboys decided to build The Star in Frisco.

"We knew we wanted develop a facility that would give an advantage to our players and our team and how we would compete in the NFL," Jerry Jones Jr. said. "We wanted to build training facility that would revolutionize sports. We wanted to set the standard for the future of sports. We wanted to create a destination that was grounded in health and w ellnes, grounded in nutrition, grounded in sports performance.

“We wanted the leverage the visibility of the Cowboys to create something that is internationally known ... this is a monumental day in the history and tradition of the Cowboys. We are adding to the Cowboys headquarters with Cowboys Fit, a world class training facility. This is an incredibly unique way for our fans to engage with the Cowboys in an experience never seen before. At Cowboys Fit, you don't have to be a world class athlete to train in a world class performance training center."

Cowboys Fit memberships are $88 per month for individuals, $128/month for couples, and $188/month for families. Memberships can be purchased online at CowboysFit.com, in person at the enrollment center at The Star or by calling 972-437-5000.