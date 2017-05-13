Awuzie missed Cowboys’ mini-camp to receive his college diploma

FRISCO –Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie missed the first day of rookie mini-camp on Friday. But he had a very plausible reason why.

Awuzie was marching across the stage and receiving his diploma from the University of Colorado.

"My life-long dream was to play in the NFL – obviously you’ve got to go to school to do that,’’ Awuzie said on Saturday. "Once I got into Colorado I saw an opportunity to graduate early and I kind of set my eyes on that and tried to handle both.

"It was gratifying and it was really a proud accomplishment, because I’m a humble guy. My accomplishments, I don’t even put them on par with anything else, but it’s my graduation and I’m really proud of what I did to get this."

Awuzie was at the Cowboys’ headquarters Thursday and went through all the physical and medical procedures before flying to Denver at midnight-- following a two-hour plane delay. He arrived in Denver around 3 a.m., was back up at 8 a.m. Friday for a graduation ceremony, and went through the business school graduation ceremonies later that night when he actually walked across the stage.

Knowing how important it was for Awuzie to walk across the stage and receive his diploma, the Cowboys gave him their blessing to skip Friday’s opening day of the team’s rookie mini-camp.

"When I was a little kid academics was first, and that’s really what’s important in our family,’’ Awuzie said. "When I crossed that stage I really felt proud."

A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys, Awuzie said there were some challenging times trying to juggle academics and football. But he wasn’t going to be deterred.

"As a student-athlete you’re totally there for school first and athletics second,’’ he said. "But it’s always been our dream to play in the NFL, so I kind of put a lot of our chips over there (towards athletics).

"So I had to definitely work a little bit harder in terms of school just to get that accomplishmen. There were some times where I didn’t think I’d be able to do it, but I’m here now, so it’s good."

Awuzie said he started studying more of the Cowboys’ playbook on Friday night after he finished with his graduation ceremonies. And he was eager to get on the practice field on Saturday for the first time.

Ironically, Awuzie was introduced as the newest member of the Cowboys in a very memorable way. Cowboys legendary receiver Drew Pearson stood on the podium at the NFL Draft – amid loud boos from the hateful crowd in Philadelphia – and ran down a list of the franchise’s noteworthy accomplishments before announcing that the Cowboys were drafting Awuzie.

"That was crazy, that was surreal,’’ said Awuzie, who was the 60th overall draft pick. "Two picks before I got the call (from the Cowboys), I was kind of hugging everybody and dropping tears, and I kind of just stepped outside to get some fresh air and just think and reflect.

"And I come back in for my pick and I’m kind of staring at the screen while (Person is) talking and I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Did he just say my name?’ And all of a sudden he just said my name.’

The whole scene was emotional for Awuzie.

"Especially when I heard my name and it happened to me," he said. "Coming from a legend like that who used to play for a great organization like this, it was really surreal."