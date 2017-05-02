Stephen Jones: 7th-round receiver Noah Brown has ‘really big ceiling’

Noah Brown flashed his potential last September in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Ohio State wide receiver caught four touchdown passes, including a grab in which he managed to cradle the ball against Oklahoma defensive back Michiah Quick and get a foot down.

Those plays, though, were few and far between and Brown wasn’t considered a top target in this draft. But the Dallas Cowboys were intrigued enough to use their second seventh-round pick on Brown, and feel he has high upside in future years.

“I think he has a lot,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “He is one of those guys that the floor may be a little lower, but he also has a really big ceiling. All you have to do is flip on the Oklahoma game and you can see his work. He had some injuries. I think he gained some weight – he probably didn’t handle that perfectly, but a couple years ago he was in the mix right there with some big time receiving talent, stride for stride with them.

“We just think that we can get him in here in a good situation and give him the best opportunity to go out there and compete.”

Brown, who stands 6-foot-2, 222 pounds, finished last season with 32 receptions for 402 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He missed the 2015 season after sustaining a major left leg injury, but was a contributor on the 2014 national championship team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said running back Ezekiel Elliott encouraged the organization to take his former teammate. And Brown is happy to reunite with Elliott.

“I’m definitely excited to be his teammate again. He’s such a great player,” Brown said. “Looking forward to helping him make plays and helping the Cowboys make plays.”

Brown joins a deep receiving corps that will be tough to break camp with. The Cowboys have their top three receivers coming back in Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley, and are high on fourth-round draft pick Ryan Switzer taking over for Lucky Whitehead as the team’s primary returner.

Brice Butler also re-signed with the Cowboys earlier in the off-season.

But Brown will have an opportunity to show what he can do throughout training camp. He just needs to show some of the Oklahoma-esque plays he made early on a year ago.

“I feel like I bring a nasty edge to the team," Brown said. "I feel like I'm a big, physical receiver who in all aspects of his game is going to play that way. In the run game, I'm going to try to smash the safety on the crack block. I'm going to try to put the cornerback on the bench on a play when I'm not getting the ball.

“Just the same when I'm running a route. I feel like that's one of my strong points, going up and getting the ball, and just battling. I'm somebody who is going to battle all game. I feel like that's what I'm going to bring to this team.”