Grading the NFL Draft

NFC East

B Dallas The Cowboys didn’t get their "war daddy" pass-rusher, but they filled needs on the defensive side. They used their first three choices on defenders for the first time since 1983, ending up with three DL and four DBs, including a possible steal in Xavier Woods.

C- NY Giants The Giants’ two biggest needs were OT and LB, and they didn’t draft an OT until the sixth and used none of their six picks on a LB. But they might have their QB of the future in Davis Webb.

C+ Philadelphia Derek Barnett has the potential to produce double-digit sacks annually. Sidney Jones, if he can return from an Achilles’ injury, and Donnel Pumphrey, if he can become the next Darren Sproles, could be steals.

B Washington The Redskins’ 28th-ranked defense is much improved with Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and Fabian Moreau expected to be early contributors. Perine can help the offense’s 29th red-zone efficiency.

NFC North

D Chicago The Bears gave up too much to trade up one spot to get Mitchell Trubisky and had only four other picks. But if Trubisky is the real deal, he will make this draft.

C Detroit Six of nine picks were defenders for a unit that ranked 18th last season. Kenny Golladay might be a reach.

C Green Bay The Packers had to help a secondary that ranked 31st last season, and they did that with their first two choices. They drafted three RBs after using Ty Montgomery there last season.

C Minnesota The Vikings didn’t have a first-round pick, but they got a first-round talent in Dalvin Cook. Pat Elfein becomes a Day 1 starter.

NFC South

C Atlanta The defending NFC champions had an obvious need for a pass rusher and got him in Takkarist McKinley, if his concussions aren’t an issue. They also filled a need at RG with Sean Harlow.

B- Carolina The Panthers’ first three picks could be walk-in starters, and Daeshon Hall will contribute as he learns from Julius Peppers.

B New Orleans The Saints’ window is closing with Drew Brees, and getting six of the first 103 prospects should help. Four of those were defenders for a unit that ranked 27th last season.

C Tampa Bay The Bucs were average on offense and defense last season. O.J. Howard gives Jameis Winston another weapon, and Justin Evans and free agent signee J.J. Wilcox should set a tone in the secondary.

NFC West

C Arizona The Cardinals obviously are about winning now, having passed on getting a QB of the future. Haason Reddick and Budda Baker go to a defense that ranked second overall last year.

C- Los Angeles Rams The Rams, who didn’t have a first-round pick, had the league’s worst offense and spent three of first four choices on that side of the ball. Josh Reynolds might be a steal.

A- San Francisco Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster are a good place to start for a team that needs everything. The 49ers are rebuilding, and it’s a process, but John Lynch is off to a good start.

D Seattle For the fifth time in six years, the Seahawks didn’t have a first-round choice and Germain Ifedi was the 31st choice last year. At some point, that will come back to bite.

AFC East

C+ Buffalo It was not a draft filled with sexy names after they traded down in the first round, but Tre’Davious White will step in for the departed Stephon Gilmore. They also filled needs at WR and QB.

C Miami The Dolphins, who ranked 29th in total defense, including 30th against the run, used their first three choices on defenders. Miami’s porous OL didn’t get any help until the fifth round.

D New England The Patriots had only four picks and none in the first or second round. They made their improvements in free agency, though Bill Belichick always seems to get a steal.

C- NY Jets The Jets used four of nine picks on the secondary, and Jamal Adams projects as a star. But they failed to address glaring needs at QB and in the OL.

AFC North

C+ Baltimore The Ravens want to get back to playing their style of defense and four defenders in the top 78 should help with that. They did not, however, fill a need a WR.

B Cincinnati If Joe Mixon stays out of trouble, the Bengals might end up having the best draft of any team. Their first four picks make them better.

A+ Cleveland The Browns’ three first-round picks should walk in as starters, and they will groom DeShone Kizer as the QB of the future. Plus, they accumulated future picks.

C Pittsburgh Watt can learn from James Harrison. JuJu Smith-Schuster was an interesting pick considering Martavis Bryant’s reinstatement, but Joshua Dobbs is the most intriguing of the Steelers’ eight choices.

AFC South

C Houston The Texans got their quarterback, but they paid a steep price. They also gave up a second-rounder to get rid of Brock Osweiler.

C Indianapolis The Colts had eight picks, all in the top 161, and used six to help their defense, which ranked 30th last season. Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson are Day 1 starters.

B- Jacksonville The Jaguars needed to address their 23rd-ranked offense, and they did with Leonard Fournette and Cam Robinson and possibly Dede Westbrook, if he can stay out of trouble. But they still don’t have a franchise QB.

B Tennessee The Titans needed help in the secondary and at WR, and used their first three picks on those positions. First-rounders Corey Davis and Adoree’ Jackson make them better.

AFC West

C+ Denver The Broncos had an interesting draft, with several players, including Brendan Langley and Jake Butt as possible steals. Garrett Bolles and free agent addition Ron Leary improve the Broncos OL.

C- Kansas City The Chiefs paid a steep price – a third-rounder and a first-rounder next year -- to move up and get their QB of the future. But they got little immediate help with Tanoh Kpassagnon also needing time to develop.

C Oakland Six of nine picks were spent on defenders after the Raiders ranked 26th overall last season. They better be right about Gareon Conley.

B Los Angeles Chargers The Chargers got better and addressed several needs. Their first five choices could help this season.