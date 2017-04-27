Cowboys find a pass rusher with Taco Charlton in first round

Time will tell if the Dallas Cowboys got the “war daddy” that owner Jerry Jones coveted.

But they got the best pass rusher left on their draft board when they selected Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th overall pick.

It was a never a secret that the Cowboys were taking a defensive player in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They had major needs at defensive end, cornerback and safety.

But a Cowboys team that has consistently struggled to get pressure on the quarterback for more than a few years badly wanted an impact pass rusher, and they believe a still-developing Charlton can fill that need.

“I’m a guy who is very versatile. … I’ve been able to do a lot of different moves and make it successful,” Charlton said.

Charlton, who was considered a mid-round selection heading into his senior season at Michigan, made a major leap with 9.5 sacks in 2016, including 5.5 sacks the final four games against the toughest competition.

Charlton has the size and strength to play left or right end.

“It feels great. I couldn’t be happier,” Charlton said. “They (Cowboys) showed me a lot of interest, came for a visit. … it was a great time and I can’t wait to be in Dallas and be coached up.”

The last time the Cowboys drafted a defensive end in the first round was in 1995, when they took DeMarcus Ware 11th overall out of Troy.

The Cowboys haven’t had a dominant pass rusher since they cut Ware before the 2014 season, though they drafted DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory in the second rounds of the 2014 and 2015 drafts, respectively.

“I am my own man,” Charlton said. “But I do watch a lot of great players ... Julius Peppers, DeMarcus Ware, that’s something I aspire to be.”

The Cowboys hope Charlton can live up to those expectations.

The draft fell right for a Cowboys team with a number of options and targets at defensive end and cornerback because of an early run on quarterbacks.

Of the 29 pre-draft visitors, the Cowboys brought in 12 cornerbacks and nine defensive ends.

Of those players, Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett went off the board to the Philadelphia Eagles at 14. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (Alabama) and Adoree Jackson (Southern Cal) went 16 and 18 to the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

The Cowboys then lost out on Missouri defensive end Charles Harris, who was taken by Miami at No. 22.

The Atlanta Falcons traded up to take UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley at 26th.

The Buffalo Bills then took LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White at 27, setting the stage for the Cowboys to get their man, even though Washington cornerback Kevin King, Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson and Wisconsin defensive end T.J. Watt were still on the board.

The Cowboys need Charlton to come in and have an immediate impact as a starter and every-down player.

With an offense already loaded with talent, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, receiver Dez Bryant and the league’s best offensive line, the Cowboys believe they can improve on last season’s 13-3 record and possibly compete for a Super Bowl with impact improvement on defense.

That’s been the focus of the entire offseason, considering the number of starters and contributors they let walk in free agency. Those include cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (New York Giants) and Brandon Carr (Baltimore Ravens), safeties Barry Church (Jacksonville Jaguars) and J.J. Wilcox (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and defensive tackle Terrell McClain (Washington Redskins) and defensive end Jack Crawford (Atlanta Falcons).

Charlton was the first step.