Browns have decided on A&M’s Myles Garrett, according to report

Myles Garrett will become the top pick in the NFL Draft tonight, making Tarrant County and Texas A&M history. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Thursday afternoon that the Browns have settled on the former Arlington Martin and A&M product.
Rumors began flying Wednesday that the Browns might pass on Garrett for Trubisky after being uncertain whether they could get the North Carolina quarterback with their 12th pick.
But it appears the Browns will follow the script by selecting Garrett, who will celebrate with friends and family in Arlington instead of the Philadelphia Museum of Art with 21 other top draft choices.
Garrett will become the league’s 47th top pick since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the eighth defensive end to go No. 1 overall. Luke Joeckel, an Arlington High and Texas A&M product, went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. The Aggies have had several other No. 2 overall selections as well.
